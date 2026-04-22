Fans Invited to Solve Mystery: Award-Winning Cozy Novel Being Nancy (In a world lost in mystery)

Being Nancy (In a world that loves Lucy) is available in eBook, paperback, audio, and in Kindle Unlimited. Being Nancy (In a world lost in mystery) is a national Zibby Award Winner All six books of the Mackinac Island story series which can be read as stand alones.

A Mackinac Island mystery dedicated to Nancy Drew fans of yesteryear

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if a Nancy Drew fan convention turned into a real-life mystery?In a celebration of Nancy Drew’s birthday (April 28), the award-winning cozy mystery Being Nancy (In a World Lost in Mystery) is the the ideal way for anyone who grew up loving Nancy Drew to relive those childhood ambitions.Set on the iconic Mackinac Island, the novel begins with a dream event: a Nancy Drew convention filled with nostalgia, games, and devoted fans. When a valuable treasure is stolen, fiction gives way to reality—and the amateur sleuths must become detectives themselves. As clues unfold across the island, secrets surface, alliances shift, and solving the mystery becomes more than just a game. National Zibby Award Winner Blending classic intrigue with heartfelt inspiration, Being Nancy delivers a fresh, uplifting take on the cozy mystery—perfect for readers who love the spirit of Agatha Christie with a modern, faith-centered twist.Readers will love: *Amateur sleuths solving a real-time mystery *A charming, immersive island setting *Clean, no-murder storytelling *Themes of friendship, courage, and faith* Nostalgic nods to classic detective fictionWith its blend of mystery, miracles, and light romance, Being Nancy has quickly become a reader favorite in the cozy mystery space. The story is available in all formats including eBook, paperback, audiobook. With a multitude of Nancy Drew lore and information, this story is an excellent way for fans of Nancy Drew to keep the love of the girl sleuth alive and well while celebrating her birthday.About the Book Being Nancy (In a world lost in mystery) is a cozy mystery where fans of a legendary detective must solve a real crime. Full of twists, heart, some laughs along with inspiration, it invites readers to step into the mystery—and discover what they’re capable of. It’s part of the Mackinac Island story series by author Michele Olson which can be read as stand alones, or as a series from Lake Girl Publishing . The series also includes Being Ethel (In a world that loves Lucy), Being Dorothy (In a world longing for home), Being Alice (In a world lost in the looking glass), Being Wendy (In a world afraid to grow up), and Being Goldie (In a “just-right” world). Author Michele Olson lives in Wisconsin and writes stories that encourage readers to step into courage, curiosity, and purpose.Media Contact for interview and questions: Michele Olson, info@LakeGirlPublishing.com, www.LakeGirlPublishing.com

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