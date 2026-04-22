Trinity Axis to Unveil TRIO Sapphire and Showcase Connected Retail Platform at The NAMA Show 2026

Trinity Axis at NAMA Show 2026

The NAMA Show is the ideal stage to introduce TRIO Sapphire to the industry” — David Davidar, CEO of Trinity Axis Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trinity Axis Inc. will unveil TRIO Sapphire , the latest addition to its product line, at The NAMA Show 2026 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, April 22–24. The Sapphire expands the company’s platform, helping operators modernize vending, micro-market, food service, hospitality, and healthcare environments.Hosted by the National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA), the annual event is a premier gathering for the convenience and unattended retail industries. Founded in 1936, NAMA is the leading U.S. trade association representing the $41 billion convenience services industry. Marking its 80th edition, The NAMA Show is expected to welcome nearly 4,500 attendees and more than 300 exhibitors from around the world, with a strong emphasis on automation, digital payments, and connected retail technologies.“The NAMA Show is the ideal stage to introduce TRIO Sapphire to the industry,” says David Davidar, CEO of Trinity Axis Inc. “As operators increasingly adopt smarter, connected systems, we’re excited to show how our latest innovation pushes the platform forward - delivering even greater flexibility, profitability, and customer experience.”Retail operators, partners, industry professionals, and visitors are invited to Booth #2061 to experience our full lineup — including the TRIO Compact TRIO Diamond , TRIO Kiosk, and TRIO Revision Kit — alongside the TRIO Sapphire. Together, these solutions give operators real-time visibility into sales performance, inventory, and machine health, enabling smarter decisions and reducing operational overhead.About Trinity Axis Inc.Trinity Axis Inc. is a technology innovation company that designs, develops, and integrates hardware, software, and electronics to create modern unattended retail systems. Trinity Axis is a NAMA-registered company, a Minority-owned Business Enterprise (MBE), and a member of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC).Media ContactTrinity Axis Inc.2060 Detwiler Road, Suite 101Harleysville, PA 19438(484) 964-5500connect@trinityaxis.com

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