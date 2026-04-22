Grandfada Distribution Sponsors Ian 'Impact' Darby for Surrey Boxing Match

Ian "Impact" Darby

Grandfada Distribution sponsors Jamaican boxer Ian “Impact” Darby as he represents Jamaica in a high-stakes bout in Surrey, BC on April 24.

Ian "Impact" Darby represents the spirit of Jamaica bold, resilient, and unstoppable. This sponsorship reflects our mission to uplift and empower talent from the islands on a global platform.” — Dr. Roxborough

FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grandfada Distribution is proud to announce its official sponsorship of rising Jamaican boxing talent Ian “Impact” Darby , who will represent Jamaica in an upcoming international boxing match on Friday, April 24th at 6:00 PM at the Empress Palace Ballroom in Surrey, British Columbia.Hailing from Kingston, Jamaica, Darby has been gaining recognition for his discipline, resilience, and powerful presence in the ring. Known for his explosive fighting style, “Impact” is set to showcase Jamaican strength and pride on an international stage.Grandfada Distribution, an affiliate of Aljdaas Isles, Inc., continues its commitment to supporting Caribbean excellence by investing in athletes who embody determination, cultural pride, and global ambition.“We are honored to stand behind Ian ‘Impact’ Darby as he steps into the ring,” said a representative from Grandfada Distribution. “He represents the spirit of Jamaica bold, resilient, and unstoppable. This sponsorship reflects our mission to uplift and empower talent from the islands on a global platform.”The highly anticipated event will take place at the Empress Palace Ballroom in Surrey, BC, and is expected to draw an energetic crowd of boxing fans and supporters from across the region.

Lydia Rice

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