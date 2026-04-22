VSP News Release // 26B4002586 // Transportation of Contraband into a Place of Detention

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B4002586

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: Rutland Barracks Troop B-West Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI)

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: 4-4-26

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center (MVCC)

VIOLATION: Transportation of Contraband into a Place of Detention 18 VSA 4249(a)(2)

ACCUSED: Jacob Alberico

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT

VICTIM: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) Correctional Officers (COs) interdicted a suspicious package that was transported into MVCC during visiting hours. Vermont State Police BCI and DOC conducted an investigation. It was determined that incarcerated inmate Jacob Alberico received tobacco and marijuana during a visit. These substances appeared to be of a personal use volume. Vermont State Police identified the female visitor, and case materials are being submitted to request a warrant for that female's arrest. Any subsequent information related to this investigation will be in a future news release.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 5-18-26 10 AM

COURT: Rutland Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Jacob Alberico remains incarcerated for previous charges. No bail was sought for this new offense.

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101