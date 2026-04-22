Hello Funding Continues National Expansion to Meet Rising Demand from Small Business Owners

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Fast, flexible funding solutions drive growth as Hello Funding expands nationwide and increases access to capital for small businesses.

We're seeing a clear trend in the market, as business owners look for faster, more flexible access to capital.” — Jacob Botha, Founder and CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hello Funding, a rapidly growing business funding brokerage, is continuing national expansion driven by increasing demand for working capital among small and mid-sized business owners across multiple industries.Following recent licensing milestones, the company has seen consistent growth in deal activity and client demand — particularly from service-based and healthcare-related businesses seeking flexible capital to keep operations running and fuel growth."We're seeing a clear trend in the market — business owners are actively looking for faster, more flexible access to capital," said Jacob Botha, Founder and CEO of Hello Funding. "Our focus is on meeting that demand with speed, transparency, and a broad range of financing options."Hello Funding gives business owners access to a range of funding solutions - including business term loans, lines of credit, and revenue-based financing - through a network of established lending partners. By sourcing offers across multiple providers, the company helps owners find capital solutions that actually fit their business, not a one-size-fits-all product.Unlike traditional lenders that rely on rigid checklists and weeks-long approval processes, Hello Funding evaluates businesses on the full picture - not just a credit score. With no collateral required for most programs, and a one-page application that takes minutes to complete, the process is built around the reality of running a business - not the demands of a bank.As part of its continued growth and commitment to industry standards, Hello Funding maintains active membership in the Small Business Finance Association and the Commercial Loan Broker Association. These affiliations reflect the company's commitment to responsible financing practices and its long-term dedication to operating as a credible, compliant participant in the commercial finance industry.Hello Funding is also actively building out its national sales organization to keep pace with growing demand - recruiting and developing high-performing funding specialists, while continuing to invest in the systems and processes that make the experience faster and more transparent for every client."Our goal is to build a company that operates at scale while maintaining a high standard of service for every client," Botha added. "We're still early, but the momentum we're seeing gives us strong confidence in where we're headed."With demand for alternative financing solutions continuing to rise, Hello Funding is well-positioned to play an increasingly important role in helping business owners get the capital they need - without the wait, the runaround, or the red tape.About Hello FundingHello Funding is a business funding brokerage based in Las Vegas, Nevada, dedicated to helping small and mid-sized businesses access the working capital they need to grow. Through a network of trusted lending partners, the company offers a range of financing solutions - including term loans, lines of credit, and revenue-based financing. Hello Funding is committed to speed, transparency, and delivering reliable capital solutions to business owners nationwide.For more information, visit www.hellofunding.com or call (800) 900-8108.

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