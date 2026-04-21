Governor Newsom honors crime victims during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Honoring victims and survivors

California has built the most comprehensive victim support systems in the nation — pairing direct services with sustained public safety investments.

This week, California joins communities across the nation in recognizing National Crime Victims’ Rights Week — a time to uplift survivors, honor those lost to violence, and recommit to justice and healing. California established the nation’s first victim compensation program in 1965, a program that has since provided over $2.8 billion to assist victims of violent crime.

Since 2019, California has invested in public safety efforts, including for victim services. California has dedicated programs and initiatives to support crime victims, including ensuring they have access to rape crisis centers, trauma recovery centers, domestic violence resources, trained victim advocacy professionals, safe housing, crime witness assistance, increased forensic science services, and family legal services, among other resources.

The Office of Victim and Survivor Rights and Services (OVSRS) at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) provides comprehensive victim services. Under Marsy’s Law – the Victims’ Bill of Rights Act passed by California voters in 2008 – OVSRS upholds victims’ and survivors’ rights, and respect. In 2025, OVSRS contacted over 40,000 victims and family members, helping them exercise their rights, including case notifications, parole hearing participation, restitution collection, and access to services. The office tracked over $17.1 million in direct restitution and supported thousands of survivors sharing their stories at parole suitability hearings. The Governor encourages witnesses, survivors, and victims to register with OVSRS, a confidential and easy process that ensures they receive timely case updates and the information and support they need to make their voices heard.