56 ways California has honored Earth Day as Trump wages war on the planet

Trump’s dangerous anti-science agenda

Donald Trump’s rejection of scientific truth is an active threat to the environmental, health, and economic well-being of all Americans. Facing the most defining crisis of our time, Trump remains weak and chooses to do nothing on the climate. Trump is working to turn back the clock on decades of environmental progress. Most recently, to name a few, the Trump administration has:

❌ Slashed funding and staff for our National Park System

❌ Weakened the U.S. Forest Service

❌ Closed 50+ critical research and science facilities

❌ Rolled back the Endangered Species Act as California challenges the move in court

❌ Opened Alaska’s wildlands to drilling

❌ Rescinded the Roadless Rule, removing wilderness protections

❌ Proposed offshore drilling off California’s coast

❌ Attacked cost-effective renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar

❌ Withheld infrastructure funding for the technologies of the future, including clean tech

California is filling the leadership void

As Donald Trump abandons America’s allies and dismantles federal climate leadership, Governor Newsom is filling the void. California will stand firm as a subnational leader in climate, engage with partners, cut pollution, create good-paying jobs, and lead the clean energy economy. Governor Newsom knows that climate action goes hand in hand with economic dominance. When every day is Earth Day in the Golden State, California remains the model for climate action.