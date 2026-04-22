DATA CENTER ANTI-CONFERENCE EUROPE 2026 MAKES LONDON DEBUT — EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION AVAILABLE THROUGH APRIL 27

Join the industry’s most influential operators, investors, and builders June 23 - 24 at the Roundhouse for DCAC Europe 2026: Full Throttle

DCAC is where the people doing the work come together to challenge assumptions, share what’s actually working, and push the industry forward in real time.” — Kirk Offel, CEO, Overwatch Mission Critical

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC) early-bird registration for DCAC Europe 2026: Full Throttle, is available for a limited time with preferred pricing through April 27 for its London debut at the Roundhouse. The event brings together the people shaping the future of data centers, energy, and digital infrastructure for two days of high-impact conversation and networking.Known for its raw, community-first approach, DCAC convenes the people building the digital infrastructure today: operators, investors, developers, energy providers and the people who make it work, for more than 35 hours of high-impact networking and conversation. This is not a traditional conference, it is a working room of decision-makers shaping what gets built next.The conversations in Europe are different, where power and sustainability define what’s possible. At the center of that reality are the operators, developers, and partners who serve as the connective force of the industry linking capital, strategy, and execution. Their decisions do not stay local; they increasingly shape global markets, investment flows, and long-term infrastructure outcomes.“The industry isn’t slowing down, it’s accelerating,” said Kirk Offel. “Full Throttle reflects where we are right now. The demand for infrastructure, talent, and execution is moving faster than traditional thinking can keep up. DCAC is where the people doing the work come together to challenge assumptions, share what’s actually working, and push the industry forward in real time.”In addition to the main event, the DCAC Europe Charity Golf Tournament will return, offering attendees another opportunity to connect, give back, and build relationships in a more relaxed setting.Attendees can also take advantage of official DCAC hotel blocks with special event rates at the London Marriott Regents Park and Holiday Inn Camden Lock, available now through the DCAC website.This year in London, that room expands with deeper representation and broader participation from the organizations shaping what comes next. DCAC is grounded in the belief: the future of digital infrastructure will be defined by the people doing the work.Ticket Pricing Windows:Early Bird (ends April 27): £499Right On Time (ends May 18): £650Better Late Than Never (ends June 21): £750At The Door (after June 21): £900About DCACThe Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC) is a community-driven event that brings together leaders, builders, and operators across the data center and digital infrastructure ecosystem. Designed to break away from traditional conference formats, DCAC fosters candid dialogue, authentic connections, and actionable insights shaping the future of the digital infrastructure industry forward. Learn more at www.DCAC-Live.com

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