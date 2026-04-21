Governor Newsom celebrates California as #1 farm state on California Agriculture Day, urges Trump to end Iran war punishing farmers

“California’s agricultural leadership isn’t just about what we grow; it’s about how we grow it,” said California Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross. “The nation and the world look to us to see what works, from climate-smart practices that our farmers and ranchers use every day, to Farm to School initiatives that put fresh, nutritious, locally grown food on students’ lunch trays. What we grow feeds people all over the world; how we grow it feeds innovation and makes our food systems strong, safe and resilient.”

Agricultural powerhouse

The theme for Ag Day this year is “California Leads,” a nod to all of the ways our farmers, ranchers and rural communities lead the nation and the world when it comes to productivity, innovation, and sustainability:

California has been the #1 agricultural state for more than 60 years

Nearly half of the country’s vegetables and over three-quarters of the country’s fruits and nuts are grown in California

The Central Valley provides 25% of the nation’s food

The sector employs over 414,000 people, with strong year-over-year growth

Women now make up 38% of producers, leading the nation

California is home to the only state-run organic certification program in the U.S.

The state is the global leader in ag tech and research at public universities, anchored by institutions like UC Davis – bolstering sustainability and climate-smart agriculture

As California continues leading the nation in agriculture, the state has set a pathway for future success through the establishment of the California Agricultural Research & Innovation Roadmap , a blueprint to guide and accelerate innovation in agriculture – equipping the next generation with necessary tools for success. California will continue to be a leader for years to come because of its climate-smart, sustainable agricultural practices and investments – demonstrating that the future happens here first.

Expanding access to fresh, local food

California has built one of the most expansive farm-to-family pipelines in the nation — pairing large-scale investments with policy changes that move more California-grown food into schools, communities, and households. Since 2016, in partnership with the Legislature, the state has directed more than $252 million to strengthen regional food systems, support farmers, and expand access to fresh food for low-income families. That includes a recent $23 million investment to help Californians using CalFresh, WIC, and senior nutrition programs purchase locally grown products — putting state dollars directly back into local agriculture.

At the same time, California has scaled programs that create consistent demand for farmers while improving nutrition outcomes. The state’s Universal School Meals program — the first of its kind nationwide — provides all public school students two free meals a day, with Farm to School efforts now operating in most counties to prioritize California-grown food in cafeterias. Complementing those investments, the Administration has partnered with the Legislature on crafting new laws that are driving higher standards for what ends up on school meal trays — AB 1264 (Gabriel D – Encino) phasing out ultra-processed foods and banning harmful additives linked to health risks in children.

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