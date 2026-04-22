Governor Newsom announces appointments 4.21.2026

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Marie Daly, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief, Legislative Affairs, Operations at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Daly has been the Special Assistant to the Secretary at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 2023 where she has held several positions from 2014 to 2023, including Special Assistant to Undersecretary Operations, Special Assistant to Undersecretary Administration, and Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of Legal Affairs. She was an English Teacher at the Axon Language School in Greece from 2009 to 2014. Daly was a State Campaign Comptroller at Friends of Max Baucus in 2008. She was the Assistant to the Chief of Staff for Senator Max Baucus in the United States Senate in 2007. Daly was a Campaign Field Organizer for the Montana Democratic Party in 2006. She earned a Master of Art degree in International Conflict Resolution from Lancaster University, United Kingdom and a Bachelor of Art degree in International Affairs from Lewis and Clark College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $154,500. Daly is a Democrat.

Eric Mejia, of Jurupa Valley, has been appointed Warden of the California Institution for Men. Mejia has been Acting Warden at the California Institution of Men since 2025 where he has held several positions from 2020 to 2025, including Chief Deputy Warden and Correctional Administrator. He was a Captain at California Rehabilitation Center from 2014 to 2020. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $199,332. Mejia is registered with no party preference.

Robert Rodriguez, of Elk Grove, has been appointed Assistant Director of Public Safety Communications at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Rodriguez has been the Radio Communications Branch Chief at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services since 2026 where he has held multiple positions since 2012, including Technical Services Branch Chief and Program Management Division Chief. He was a Program Manager at California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2010 to 2012. Rodriguez earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $175,008. Rodriguez is a Democrat.

Kisha Collier, of Victorville, has been appointed to the 28th District Agricultural Association – San Bernardino County Fair. Collier has been Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Funded w/ Lady K since 2022 and Executive Director of Teach Me 2 Fish since 2024. She held multiple roles at Inland Empire United from 2021 to 2024, including Program Director and Regional Lead. Collier was Program Director at Community Health Action Network from 2018 to 2021. She is President of the Lions Club of Victorville, High Desert Representative of the California Health Collaborative, and Delegate of the San Bernardino County Tobacco Control Coalition. Collier earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Development and Leadership from Oral Roberts University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Collier is a Democrat.

Michelle Radtke, of Alturas, has been appointed to the 34th District Agricultural Association – Modoc County Fair. Radtke had been a Wildfire Mitigation Coordinator at Modoc Fire Safe Council since 2024 and a Payroll and Board Clerk at Modoc Resource Conservation District since 2024. She held multiple roles at the California Department of Motor Vehicles from 2020 to 2024, including Office Manager and Licensing Registration Examiner. Radtke was a Groundskeeping and Building Maintenance Specialist at California Pines Lodge from 2017 to 2020. She was a Sales and Service Technician at Les Schwab Tire Center from 2016 to 2017. Radtke was an Office Technician at High Desert State Prison from 2015 to 2016. She was a Customer Relations Representative at AmeriGas Propane from 2013 to 2015. Radtke was a Customer Service Representative at Allstate Insurance from 2011 to 2013. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Radtke is a Republican.

Beau Lynott, of San Diego, has been reappointed to the Private Investigator Disciplinary Review Committee, where he has served since 2023. Lynott has been a City Attorney Investigator with the San Diego City Attorney’s Office since 2024. He was Managing Investigator at First Legal Investigations from 2022 to 2024. Lynott was an Investigator and Operations Manager at Hospitality Consultants from 2007 to 2022. He was a Freelance Contributor with Voice of San Diego, San Diego Magazine, and San Diego CityBeat from 2013 to 2023. Lynott held several positions in Network Television from 2002 to 2022 including Official Statistician, Talent Statistician, Stage Manager, and Field Producer. He was an Election worker at the County of San Diego from 2019 to 2021. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Lynott is registered without party preference.

Maggie Soleimani, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the Private Investigator Disciplinary Review Committee, where she has served since 2021. Soleimani has been a Public Arbitrator at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority since 2017. She has been the Chair of the Assessment Appeals Board at the County of Los Angeles since 2015. Soleimani is a member of California Women Lawyers, Looking Above and Beyond, and the State Bar of California. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Polytechnic of North London, School of Law, and a Bachelor of the Arts degree in Economics and Law from Hogarth College. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Soleimani is registered without party preference.

Joe Yum, of Contra Costa County, has been reappointed to the Private Investigator Disciplinary Review Committee, where he has served since 2024. Yum has been President of Clarity Investigative Services since 2021. He has been Part-Time Faculty at California State University, Sacramento since 2022. Yum was a Special Agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation from 2001 to 2021. He was a Personnel Psychologist for the Federal Bureau of Investigation from 1999 to 2001. Yum served in United States Army National Guard from 1989 to 1997. He is a member of Society of Former Special Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and American Psychological Association. Yum has earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from Louisiana State University and a Bachelor of Business degree in Business Management from the University of Hawaii. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Yum is registered without party preference.