Exhibit Happy by Steelhead Celebrates Earth Day and B Corp Recertification with Hands-On 'Fix It Fair' Event

Exhibit Happy by Steelhead Earth Day 2026 A Steelheader repots a plant at the Plant Station during Exhibit Happy's Fix It Fair. A participant receives a mini succulent plant after completing all stations at Exhibit Happy's Fix It Fair.

Employees and stakeholders invited to repair, refresh, and rethink waste at an interactive Earth Day event.

We wanted to show that sustainability can be practical. By giving people the confidence to fix what they already own, we helped reduce waste while fostering a culture of resourcefulness and care.” — Tess Lunetta

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exhibit Happy by Steelhead's Sustainability Committee successfully hosted a dynamic and interactive “Fix It Fair” on April 20 in celebration of Earth Day and the company’s recent B Corp recertification. The event brought together Steelheaders for a hands-on experience focused on repairing, repurposing, and extending the life of everyday items, reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainability in action.

Designed to inspire more mindful consumption habits, the Fix It Fair encouraged participants to rethink the lifecycle of their personal belongings. Rather than discarding and replacing items, attendees engaged in practical solutions to restore and reuse what they already own, aligning with Exhibit Happy’s broader mission to reduce waste and promote environmental responsibility.

As one of only two B Corp-certified exhibit houses in the United States, Exhibit Happy has consistently demonstrated leadership in sustainable business practices. The company diverts 90% of its exhibit materials from landfills and plants a tree for every opportunity it is invited to participate in. The Fix It Fair served as a tangible extension of these commitments, bringing sustainability directly into the workplace in an engaging and accessible way.

The event featured four interactive stations, each offering a unique opportunity to learn new skills and contribute to waste reduction efforts. At the Plant Station, participants received guidance on plant care and revitalization techniques. The Sewing Repairs Station, led by members of the sustainability committee, provided hands-on assistance with mending garments, replacing buttons and zippers, and extending the life of clothing items.

Attendees also visited the Jewelry Repair and Restoration Station, where they could clean and restore personal accessories, preserving their usability and sentimental value. At the DIY Cleaning Supplies Station, participants learned how to create eco-friendly cleaning products using simple, non-toxic ingredients, empowering them to make more sustainable choices at home.

The event was catered by Pollitos Aguas (@pollitosaguas), a local Las Vegas vendor serving refreshing aguas frescas and esquite, a traditional Mexican street corn dish. By partnering with local vendors, Exhibit Happy reinforced its commitment to supporting small businesses within the community. Attendees were also encouraged to participate in a BYOB (bring-your-own-water-bottle) initiative to reduce the event's environmental footprint, a small but meaningful action aligned with Exhibit Happy's waste-reduction goals.

The Fix It Fair was as much about creativity as it was about care. Event décor featured repurposed cardboard installations, colorful garlands, and spring-inspired touches, all low-waste, all intentional. Custom illustrations capturing hands-on repair moments brought the "Repairing is Caring" theme to life throughout the space, proving once again that sustainability and great design go hand in hand.

To drive engagement, participants used an event “passport” to track their progress, visiting each station and earning stamps by learning more about the environmental impact of their actions. Those who completed all stations received mini succulent plants, a low-maintenance, long-lasting keepsake reinforcing the event's message of sustainability and care long after it concluded.

“The Fix It Fair was about more than just repairing items; it was about shifting mindsets,” said Tess Lunetta, Chair of Exhibit Happy’s Sustainability Committee. “We wanted to show that sustainability can be practical, creative, and even fun. By giving people the tools and confidence to fix what they already own, we helped reduce waste while fostering a culture of resourcefulness and care.”

The event also served as a celebration of Exhibit Happy’s continued commitment to meeting the rigorous standards of B Corp certification, which recognizes companies for their social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

“Achieving our B Corp recertification was a proud milestone for our team, and the Fix It Fair was a meaningful way to celebrate,” said Sean Combs, CEO of Exhibit Happy. “Sustainability is an ongoing journey, and this event demonstrated how small, everyday actions can collectively create a significant impact. We’re proud to see our team actively embracing that responsibility.”

By combining education, action, and community, Exhibit Happy’s Fix It Fair demonstrated that sustainability is not just a corporate initiative, but a shared responsibility and opportunity. The event left participants with practical skills, renewed perspective, and a deeper connection to the company’s mission of creating a more sustainable future.

For more information about Exhibit Happy’s sustainability initiatives and B Corp certification, please visit exhibithappy.com.

About Exhibit Happy by Steelhead

Exhibit Happy® by Steelhead, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is an event marketing agency specializing in custom rental exhibits and high-impact trade show environments. The company partners with brands to deliver fresh exhibit experiences at every event while simplifying execution for marketing teams and providing exceptional client service. As a Certified B Corporation, Exhibit Happy integrates responsible practices and operational efficiency with unforgettable brand experiences.

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