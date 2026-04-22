'Talent is not the preserve of the privileged and neither should medicine be': RCP welcomes government measures to widen access to medical careers

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has welcomed the government's announcement of a comprehensive package of measures to widen access to medical careers for people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The measures, announced as part of the government's 10 year Health Plan, include a pledge to increase the proportion of students from free school meal backgrounds entering medical school in England by 50% by 2035, funding for medicine access courses to support young people applying to university and 2,000 new nursing apprenticeships targeted at areas of greatest deprivation.

Professor Mumtaz Patel, RCP president, said:

'Talent is not the preserve of the privileged, and neither should medicine be. I know from my own experience that background should never determine whether someone can contribute to this profession. Yet medicine remains one of the least socially diverse professions in the country, and that is not good for doctors, patients or the NHS.

'We have long called for medical school places to be targeted at areas with poorer health outcomes, and for more doctors to be trained locally. Training doctors in and for the communities that need them most is one of the most effective tools we have for tackling health inequalities. That is why we welcome the commitment to increase the proportion of students from free school meal backgrounds entering medical school by 50% by 2035.

'These measures will help open doors that have been closed for too long. Removing financial and personal barriers for people from disadvantaged backgrounds is essential if we are to build a fairer, more representative profession. But widening access must also be matched by sustained investment in high‑quality training, support and progression, so that those who enter medicine can build secure, fulfilling careers and stay in the NHS.

'We look forward to working with government, NHS England and partners to ensure these commitments translate into lasting change – not just opening the door to medicine, but supporting the next generation of doctors to thrive, progress and deliver the best possible care for patients.'