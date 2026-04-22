Bidding Set to Close on 4BR/2BA Home w/Basement on 3.1± Acres in Madison County, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing

328 Spikes Dr., Aroda, VA 22709 328 Spikes Dr., Aroda, VA 22709 328 Spikes Dr., Aroda, VA 22709 328 Spikes Dr., Aroda, VA 22709 328 Spikes Dr., Aroda, VA 22709

Solid 4 BR Home on 3+ Acres in Madison County, VA set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of online only bidding on a solid 4 BR home on 3+ acres in Madison County, VA on Tuesday, April 28.” — John Nicholls

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( www.nichollsauction.com ) announces the closing of online only bidding on a solid 4 BR home on 3+ acres in Madison County, VA on Tuesday, April 28 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“The property features a 4 BR/2 BA home on 3.1± acres in Madison County, VA with a partially finished walk-out basement, wrap-around porch and will make a wonderful primary residence or investment property,” said Nicholls. “ The walk-out basement lends itself to multi-generational living . It can be occupied immediately and personalized at your leisure. Make plans now to bid and buy and make it yours.”“Centrally located, the property is only 6 miles from Rt. 29, 12 miles from Orange, 17 miles from Culpeper , and a short drive to Charlottesville, Fredericksburg and Lake Anna,” said Tony Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.The online auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.Date: The online only bidding begins to close on Tuesday, April 28 @ 12 NoonLocation of the property: 328 Spikes Dr., Aroda, VA 22709 Solid 4 BR/2 BA home w/walk-out basement on 3.1 +/- acres in Madison County, VA• The home measures 2,000 +/- sf. (1,000 +/- sf. finished main level & 1,000 +/- sf. partially finished basement) and has 3 bedrooms & 1 full bathroom on the main level and 1 bedroom & 1 full bathroom in the walk-out basement. It features a kitchen (stainless appliances convey except refrigerator), living room, attic w/scuttle hole.• Wrap-around front porch• Luxury vinyl plank flooring; carpet in bedrooms; vinyl or linoleum flooring in bathrooms & partially finished basement• Heating & Cooling: heat pump• Drilled well & gravity flow septic system; electric water heater (new in 2025)• Roof replaced in 2023• Gravel driveway; detached storage shed; front & back yard fenced• Electric: Rappahannock Electric Coop; Internet: FireflyFor more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com The online only real estate auction is open to the public.For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 visit www.nichollsauction.com Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

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