National Academy of Athletics Ranked a Top Low-Cost Franchise in Entrepreneur's StartUps Magazine

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Academy of Athletics (NAofA) recently ranked No. 39 in Entrepreneur's list of the top 75 franchises that can be started for less than $50,000, published in the Spring issue of Entrepreneur Media's StartUps magazine and on Entrepreneur.com "We are grateful to once again be recognized as one of the top low-cost franchise opportunities," said Aaron Locks, Founder and CEO of National Academy of Athletics. "At NAofA, we have built a model that lowers the barrier to entry while creating real impact in communities. We are optimistic about the future as we continue to expand and support passionate owners who want to build meaningful businesses in youth sports while helping kids live better lives through sports."The companies on this list are ranked based on the scores they received in the 2026 Franchise 500, which evaluates franchise opportunities based on more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability."One of the biggest myths about franchising is that you need deep pockets to get started, but these great brands prove that's not true," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "The dream is closer than you think, and this list shows you exactly where to start looking for quality opportunities that fit any budget."NAofA offers recreational multi-sport programs for kids ages 3 to 14, giving franchise owners a turnkey way to bring quality youth sports to their communities without the overhead of brick-and-mortar facilities. The model is designed for owners who care less about chasing trophies and more about giving every kid a positive first experience with sports.To view National Academy of Athletics in the full ranking, pick up the Spring 2026 issue of Startups magazine, available on newsstands now, or find the list at entrepreneur.com/franchises About National Academy of AthleticsNational Academy of Athletics is a youth sports franchise offering recreational multi-sport programs for kids ages 3 to 14 across the United States. Built on an "It's Just Rec" philosophy, NAofA focuses on fun, fundamentals, and positive first experiences in sports, giving every kid the chance to play without the pressure of hyper-competitive youth athletics. Learn more at naofa.info/franchise

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