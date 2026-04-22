PraDa Law Announces Launch of Perdon.com, an AI-Powered Platform Designed to Help Explore Immigration Relief in Minutes

New platform combines artificial intelligence with attorney-guided insight to help users understand possible immigration options in today’s rapidly changing

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PraDa Law today announced the launch of www. perdon.com , a new online platform designed to help individuals quickly evaluate their immigration situation and explore possible forms of legal relief. Built using artificial intelligence and large language model technology, and informed by the experience of immigration attorneys, Perdon.com is intended to give users a free initial case analysis in as little as five minutes. PraDa Law describes immigration as one of its main practice areas and says it assists clients with adjustment of status, family petitions, removal proceedings, naturalization, and related matters.“Perdón” means “forgiveness” in Spanish, and in immigration circles the term is often used to describe a waiver sought to overcome certain barriers to legal status. But the idea behind Perdon.com is broader than any single waiver. In today’s environment, many people simply want the opportunity to get their papers in order, correct past mistakes, and move forward the right way. Even where a formal waiver may not be legally required, many individuals feel they are, in effect, asking for a second chance. Perdon.com was created to help guide people through that process, identify possible forms of relief, and help them take meaningful steps toward a more secure legal future.As immigration laws and policies continue to evolve, PraDa Law believes access to timely information is more important than ever. Perdon.com was built to serve as an accessible starting point for individuals and families seeking clarity before taking the next step toward formal legal representation. PraDa Law says its office is prepared to handle immigration matters with compassion and integrity and emphasizes that changing immigration laws make proper legal guidance especially important.“Perdon.com reflects our belief that people deserve access to information, guidance, and hope,” said Jennifer C. Pratt, Managing Partner of PraDa Law. “Too many individuals facing immigration issues do not know where to begin. Our goal with Perdon.com is to give people a free, fast, and intelligent way to better understand what relief may be available to them and to help them begin the process of doing things the right way.”Perdon.com reflects PraDa Law’s broader mission of combining legal experience with practical tools for everyday people, families, and small business owners. PraDa Law says it was founded in 2014 and describes itself as a full-service, multi-jurisdictional international law firm built with the everyday worker, consumer, and small business owner in mind.About PraDa LawPraDa Law is a full-service, multi-jurisdictional international law firm founded in 2014. The firm serves clients across a broad range of practice areas, including immigration, bankruptcy, family law, personal injury, civil litigation, corporate and small business matters, trusts, wills and estates, criminal law, real estate, labor law, workers’ compensation, merchant cash advance matters, and collections.Media ContactPraDa Law1-888-88-LEGALinfo@prada.law

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