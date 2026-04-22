Rustic MAKA Launches Daily Essentials: An Affordable Aluminum-Free Deodorant Line That Actually Keeps Up

Daily Essentials Deodorants by Rustic MAKA

Magnesium-based deodorant delivers 24-hour odor protection, bold scent profiles, and reliable performance at an accessible price

A lot of 'natural' deodorants overpromise and underdeliver. This one does what it's supposed to do. That's the point.” — Kasia Rothe, Co-founder

NOVI, MI, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to rising personal care costs and increasing demand for affordable, high-performing underarm care, Rustic MAKA announces the launch of Daily Essentials, a new aluminum-free deodorant line designed to deliver reliable 24-hour odor protection at an approachable price.Built on the idea that deodorant should simply work, Daily Essentials expands Rustic MAKA’s deodorant portfolio with a collection focused on everyday confidence, smooth application, and expressive scent profiles, without the elevated price tag.The launch positions Rustic MAKA within the growing natural deodorant and aluminum-free deodorant category, where demand for effective, affordable alternatives continues to rise.The natural deodorant category has seen steady growth as consumers shift toward aluminum-free personal care options.Meeting the Moment: Quality Without the Premium PriceDaily Essentials is positioned for both direct-to-consumer and retail expansion, offering strong margins and broad consumer appeal within the category.As inflation continues to impact beauty and personal care categories, many consumers are being forced to choose between affordability and performance. Rustic MAKA created Daily Essentials to eliminate that compromise.“A lot of ‘natural’ deodorants overpromise and underdeliver,” says Kasia Rothe, co-founder of Rustic MAKA. “This one does what it’s supposed to do. That’s the point. We kept the formula strong, the scents interesting, and the price reasonable. It’s meant to work without becoming a whole thing.”The line offers:• Natural Deodorant for Women• Aluminum-Free Deodorant• Baking Soda-Free Formula• Magnesium-Based Odor Neutralization• 24-Hour Odor Protection• Plant- and Mineral-Based Ingredients• Vegan and Cruelty-Free Formulation• No Added Phthalates or ParabensDesigned for Women and Real LifeDaily Essentials was developed for women balancing work, family, workouts, and social commitments. The formula delivers smooth-glide application and long-lasting odor control that keeps up with full schedules and active routines.Daily Essentials is designed as an easy, reliable option you can use without overthinking.This strategic positioning expands Rustic MAKA’s reach to women seeking:• Affordable natural deodorant• Baking soda-free deodorant for sensitive underarms• Magnesium deodorant with long-lasting performance• Clean deodorant that works for real lifeExpressive, Modern Scent ProfilesDaily Essentials features five distinct scent profiles developed with vetted fragrance partners using ISO 9235 and IFRA-compliant standards.Available scents include:• Amber Oryn — Warm amber and vanilla balanced with cedar and citrus• Nordic Tide — Fresh citrus and rosemary layered over oakmoss and cedar• Onyx Atlas — Grounded sandalwood with cool cedar• Velvet Sol — Soft berries warmed with cinnamon and clove• Pearl Whispers — Airy linen with bergamot and pink berriesThe result is a scent-forward aluminum-free deodorant collection that combines personality with performance.More information on the Daily Essentials line: https://www.rusticmaka.com/collections/everyday-natural-deodorant A Strategic Expansion for Rustic MAKARustic MAKA organizes its deodorant offerings into three distinct lines: Daily Essentials, SoothingCare, and Fresh + Active. Each line is designed around a different lifestyle need and mindset rather than minor formula adjustments.Daily Essentials represents the brand’s most accessible price tier to date and reflects a broader commitment to making reliable underarm care more accessible.“Underarm care is not just another product category for us. It’s about keeping things under control without overcomplicating it,” Kasia adds.Availability Daily Essentials deodorants are available at: https://www.rusticmaka.com/collections/everyday-natural-deodorant and select retail partners.About Rustic MAKARustic MAKA creates natural deodorant and underarm care products for women, designed to work in real life, offering aluminum-free, baking soda-free formulas that provide reliable, long-lasting odor protection.Rustic MAKA is an underarm care brand built on simplicity, reliability, and products that just work. Designed around real women and real life, Rustic MAKA doesn’t ask women to change who they are. It meets them where they are.

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