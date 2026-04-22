Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai Drives Sustainable Growth Through Responsible Practices

Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai

Green Globe Certification has awarded Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai its inaugural certification.

Sustainability is not only about reducing our environmental footprint, but also about creating meaningful connections with our community and ensuring long-term positive impact.” — Ms. Patcharida Mongkonsermsakul, Hotel Manager.

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe Certification has awarded Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai its inaugural certification. Featuring contemporary Asian interior design, the hotel is centrally located on Nimmanhaemin Road, the city’s most vibrant lifestyle and business district, and embodies a unique blend of modern elegance and northern Thai charm.Ms. Patcharida Mongkonsermsakul, the Hotel Manager, said, “All the team is delighted that we have achieved our first Green Globe certification. Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai is dedicated to operating in an environmentally responsible way while delivering exceptional hospitality. Sustainability is not only about reducing our environmental footprint, but also about creating meaningful connections with our community and ensuring long-term positive impact.”Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai continues to strengthen its position as a green hospitality leader by integrating sustainability into every aspect of its operations. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement, the hotel has successfully implemented a range of initiatives that reduce environmental impact while enhancing the guest experience.Successful Green ManagementAt Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai, responsible resource management lies at the core of daily operations. Through adhering to its comprehensive sustainability management Plan (SMP), the hotel focuses on energy conservation, water efficiency, waste reduction and responsible sourcing.Energy-efficient systems and water-saving practices have significantly reduced overall resource consumption and operational costs. A robust waste management framework including recycling initiatives and the elimination of single-use plastics minimizes environmental impact. A Waste Management Program run in partnership with the local municipality also helps improve segregated waste sorting through the establishment of efficient collection systems.To boost regional development, the hotel prioritizes collaborations with eco-friendly local suppliers and promotes their high quality products and services. Sustainable catering practices offer local, organic, and ethically sourced food and beverages, and guest engagement initiatives play a vital role in raising environmental awareness. These kinds of initiatives create a holistic and meaningful stay experience.Community Focused Sustainability ProgramsIn line with its CSR mission, community initiatives reflect the hotel’s commitment to social responsibility. In collaboration with the Thai Health Promotion Foundation and Chiang Mai University, The Green Kitchen Program, promotes healthy cooking using locally sourced ingredients and aims to support both community wellbeing and sustainable agriculture. At the other end of the food chain, to minimize food waste while improving food security within the community, surplus food in kitchens is redistributed daily through the Food Rescue Program with the Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) Foundation.Charitable efforts are carried out throughout the year to help those in need. The hotel continues its annual donation program to Agape Home, contributing to the welfare of children and vulnerable groups while strengthening community relationships for the long-term. Staff also keenly take part in Quarterly Blood Donation Campaigns with the Thai Red Cross Society to support national healthcare efforts.The preservation of Chiang Mai traditions is actively supported by the hotel. The Ban Samarnjai – Saori Weaving CSR Project promotes local craftsmanship, helping artisans generate sustainable income while preserving their cultural heritage.The Green Team and Sustainability JourneyEastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai has taken significant steps to align its sustainable operations with global best practices. The hotel’s sustainability journey began with the establishment of the Eastin Tan Green Team, followed by a rigorous sustainability audit and development of measurable goals. The launch of the Sustainable Value, Every Day at Eastin Tan initiative soon followed that encouraged guest participation in the property’s various sustainability programs.Green Globe certification ensures the hotel’s compliance with internationally recognized standards. Positive guest feedback, particularly in sustainability-related review categories reflects the success of its various green initiatives. From establishing solid foundational practices to achieving measurable outcomes, the hotel has successfully built a framework that integrates environmental responsibility, community engagement and operational excellence. Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai continues to shape a more sustainable future for both the hospitality industry and the local community.For further information about sustainability at Eastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai click here ContactMs. Patcharida MongkonsermsakulHotel ManagerEastin Tan Hotel Chiang Mai171 Huay Kaew Road, SuthepMuang Chiang MaiChiang Mai 50200, Thailand.T: +66 52 001 999E: hm@eastintanchiangmai.comWebsite: eastinhotelsresidences.com/eastintanchiangmai/

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