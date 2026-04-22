As Graduation Season Approaches, 'Find Your Gold Thread' Helps Students Align Career with God’s Calling

Book Cover for Find Your Gold Thread

As grads prepare to declare majors, "Find Your Gold Thread" helps them discover God’s true purpose first. New book by Jason Ward releases May 7.

To work outside your true calling is like a thoroughbred horse hooked to a plow. It can pull the plow, but it was born to run.” — Jason Ward, Author of Find Your Gold Thread

BENNINGTON, OK, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Class of 2026 prepares to toss their caps and choose a major, former college professor Jason Ward is releasing a timely guide that could save them years of regret and tens of thousands of dollars: Find Your Gold Thread Many graduates will lock in a career path before they’ve discerned their God-given purpose—only to face burnout, mid-life crisis, and mounting student debt later. Ward’s debut book flips that script. Drawing from over two decades as a creative director, entrepreneur, and nature photographer, it shows readers how to trace the “Gold Thread” of divine purpose hidden in their life’s key moments, passions, disruptions, and even failures.“To work outside your true calling is like a thoroughbred horse hooked to a plow,” Ward says. “It can pull the plow, but it was born to run.”Black Threads—addiction, tragedy, distraction, or wasted time—don’t erase God’s plan; they often refine it. Through biblical wisdom and practical reflection, readers learn to:Identify their unique Gold Thread by revisiting shaping moments and childhood memories.Recognize and redirect Black Threads that pull them off course.Turn hardship and failure into strength for what’s next.Align faith, work, and decisions around purpose instead of pressure.Find Your Gold Thread releases May 7, 2026—right in the heart of graduation season. It’s the perfect gift for new grads, mid-career professionals in transition, or anyone questioning decades of choices. Now available for preorder in paperback, hardcover, ebook, and audiobook formats on Amazon and major retailers.Visit jasondward.com to learn more and take the free “ Gold Thread Challenge .”About Jason WardJason Ward is a creative director, award-winning photographer, and entrepreneur with more than 20 years leading advertising campaigns, teaching at the college level, and building creative businesses—including a luxury short-term rental portfolio. Founder of Storm the Beach Advertising, he now mentors others to realign their hearts with their work through faith and lived experience. He lives in rural Oklahoma with his wife and three children.“I wrote this book so people can stop burying their talents and experience the joy and transformation of living out God’s unique purpose,” Ward says. “You’ll never look at your story—or a random conversation—the same way again.”###

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