Liveops Named 2026 Finalist for CCW’s BPO of the Year and CCWomen’s Best Workplace for Gender Equity Award

Recognition underscores Liveops’ ability to deliver high-quality CX outcomes through a flexible, inclusive workforce model

These recognitions reflect two areas that are deeply connected at Liveops. We’re building a model where workforce flexibility and inclusion directly translate into better outcomes for our clients.” — Molly Moore, COO at Liveops

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liveops, a leader in flexible customer experience outsourcing solutions, has been named a finalist for the Customer Contact Week (CCW)’s prestigious BPO of the Year Award and CCWomen’s Best Workplace for Gender Equity Award, recognizing both the company’s operating performance and its approach to building a more flexible, inclusive workforce model.

“These recognitions reflect two areas that are deeply connected at Liveops,” said Molly Moore, COO of Liveops. “We’re building a model where workforce flexibility and inclusion directly translate into better outcomes for our clients. Being named a finalist for both awards reinforces the strength of that connection.”

Delivering measurable outcomes in complex customer service environments

Liveops’ recognition as a finalist for BPO of the Year reflects the strength of its operating model and the outcomes it delivers for clients. Across industries and service environments, the company has built a reputation for combining agility, innovation, and thoughtful execution to help brands navigate complexity, respond to change, and deliver better customer experiences.

Rather than relying on fixed capacity models, Liveops enables clients to scale support with precision, extend coverage during peak periods, and maintain consistency across complex customer interactions. This model is particularly effective in regulated and brand-sensitive environments where quality and control are critical.

Through innovations like LiveNexus, Liveops is helping organizations bring together human expertise, intelligent technology, and real-time operational insight to improve efficiency, adaptability, and overall customer experience performance. The company’s approach combines a distributed, flexible workforce with technology-enabled orchestration to improve responsiveness, maintain quality, and adapt to changing demand.

“Being recognized for BPO of the Year speaks to the strength of our team, our innovative model, and the trust our clients place in us every day,” said Molly Moore, COO of Liveops. “We’ve built Liveops to help organizations manage complexity at scale while maintaining quality and consistency. This recognition reflects the strength of a model designed for real-world performance, not just capacity.”

Creating opportunity through flexibility and support

Liveops has long believed that a more inclusive agent network enables better customer experiences. Its remote work opportunities and flexible schedules make customer contact work more accessible for women balancing career growth with caregiving responsibilities, family life, education, or career transitions.

That commitment is reflected across the business with women representing 77% of Liveops’ vast agent network. Within the corporate organization, women make up 81% of employees and continue to hold a strong presence across teams and leadership roles. At the executive level, 72% of the leadership team members are women, helping shape strategy and decision-making across operations, technology, marketing, legal, human resources, planning, and enablement.

Liveops’ flexible model has expanded access to customer service work, particularly for women balancing career growth with caregiving, education, or career transitions. This approach not only increases workforce participation but also strengthens the consistency and quality of service delivery.

“At Liveops, innovation and inclusion go hand in hand. Inclusion here is not aspirational—it is consistently practiced every day,” said Liliana Lopez-Sandoval, Head of Technology and Innovation at Liveops. “With more than 20 years in technology, this is the first time I’ve seen women strongly represented across leadership, strategy, and technical decision-making. That representation strengthens how organizations solve problems, build for the future, and create opportunities for others to grow.”

That support extends beyond flexibility. Liveops continues to invest in leadership development, mentorship, and programs that support long-term career growth, reinforcing a workplace designed for both professional advancement and personal sustainability.

From advancing opportunity and representation to delivering strong operational outcomes for clients, Liveops remains committed to shaping the future of customer experience outsourcing in meaningful and measurable ways.

About Liveops

Liveops is redefining what outsourced customer service means in a modern, always-on world, built on the belief that genuine connection drives brand loyalty. For over 25 years, we’ve paired cutting-edge technology with trusted, remote, and empathetic human expertise to deliver agile, high-touch customer support solutions that scale with precision and care. As pioneers in the flexible workforce model, we bring global reach with unmatched adaptability, helping brands meet customer needs, anywhere, anytime. From complex interactions to seasonal surges, we proudly serve Fortune 500 and enterprise clients, delivering personalized experiences that earn trust and drive lasting impact. It’s not outsourcing, it’s outsmarting.

For more information, visit www.liveops.com.

About CCW

Customer Contact Week, known as CCW, is one of the leading events and research platforms for customer contact and customer experience professionals worldwide. Through its conferences, awards programs, research, and industry community, CCW highlights the organizations and leaders shaping the future of the customer contact industry. Its annual Excellence Awards program recognizes innovation, leadership, and operational achievement across the profession.

For more information, visit www.customercontactweek.com.

About LiveNexus

LiveNexus is the AI and human orchestration engine from Liveops that helps enterprises modernize customer experience with confidence. Powered by real-world CX data and a nationwide talent network, LiveNexus enables brands to test, learn, and scale AI-driven solutions with operational rigor, accountability, and speed.

For more information, visit www.liveops.com/livenexus.

LiveNexus by Liveops

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.