Heartfelt CFO & Tax Services Launches CFO Advisory for Real Estate & Professional Services Business Owners in NY & NJ

At Heartfelt CFO & Tax, we partner with business owners as a structured financial leadership layer

Firm Introduces Two-Tier Advisory and Hosts LinkedIn Live May 5, 12PM ET to Shift Owners from Reactive Accounting to Proactive Financial Strategy.

Real estate & professional services owners often make financial decisions reacting to tax bills or guessing cash flow. We provide a proactive financial leadership layer for confident decisions.” — Margo Masri, Founder, Heartfelt CFO & Tax Services

WOODMERE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heartfelt CFO & Tax Services , a virtual CFO and tax advisory firm serving business owners across New York and New Jersey, today announced the formal launch of a structured CFO advisory model with a focus on real estate and professional services business owners. The firm simultaneously announced a LinkedIn Live event scheduled for Monday, May 5 at 12PM ET, where founder Margo Masri will walk real estate and professional services operators through what CFO-led financial strategy looks like in practice — and introduce the firm's new advisory engagement structure.The launch comes as real estate and professional services business owners face increasing pressure to make high-stakes financial decisions — around growth, entity structuring, tax exposure, and profitability — often without the financial infrastructure to support them. Heartfelt CFO & Tax Services is responding with two clearly defined advisory tiers built to meet clients at different stages of scale.Two Advisory Tiers Built for Real Estate and Professional Services OperatorsThe firm's new engagement structure offers two partnership levels:Structured CFO Advisory — Monthly bookkeeping, financial reporting, proactive tax strategy , and advisory calls for business owners generating $250K–$1M+ who want clarity, organization, and strategic financial direction.Embedded CFO Partnership — A deeper engagement that adds cash flow and profitability planning, scenario modeling, strategic decision support, and higher-touch fractional CFO involvement for businesses generating $1M+ that need true financial leadership to scale.Both tiers are built around a single point of alignment — all communication and direction flows through Masri as the client's primary strategic lead — ensuring the consistency and accuracy that proactive financial management requires.LinkedIn Live: May 5 at 12PM ETOn Monday, May 5 at 12PM ET, Masri will host a LinkedIn Live event to introduce the new advisory model and discuss what structured financial leadership looks like for real estate and professional services business owners in today's market. The session will cover the difference between reactive accounting and proactive CFO strategy, how operators can build financial clarity into their business, and what to look for in an advisory partner.Real estate and professional services business owners in New York and New Jersey are encouraged to visit the event page at https://heartfeltcfoandtaxservices.com/cfo-and-tax-services/professional-services-strategy-live/ for details and access information, or follow Margo Masri on LinkedIn for updates. To schedule a consultation directly, visit heartfeltcfoandtaxservices.com.About Heartfelt CFO & Tax ServicesHeartfelt CFO & Tax Services is a virtual CFO and tax advisory firm serving business owners generating $250K–$5M in revenue across New York (Nassau County, Long Island, and New York City) and New Jersey (Bergen, Essex, and Union Counties). The firm specializes in real estate, professional services, healthcare, and construction, with a core focus on proactive tax strategy and structured financial leadership — not reactive tax preparation. Founded by Margo Masri, the firm partners with growing businesses as a structured financial layer, combining tax strategy, financial oversight, and decision-making support. To learn more or book a discovery call, visit heartfeltcfoandtaxservices.com.

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