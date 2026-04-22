Deborah Ann Mack to Present Custom Wedding Gown Collection at Timeless Elegance Wedding Showcase in Wilmington

West Chester designer to showcase custom bridal designs at University & Whist Club event as demand grows for personalized wedding gowns.

A wedding gown should reflect the individuality of the bride, designed with intention, crafted with care, and created to be remembered long after the day has passed.” — Deborah Ann

WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury fashion designer Deborah Ann Mack will present her custom wedding gown collection at the upcoming Timeless Elegance: A Wedding Showcase, taking place Sunday, April 26, 2026, at the University & Whist Club in Wilmington, Delaware.The event, scheduled from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, brings together a curated group of wedding professionals and offers engaged couples an opportunity to explore bridal fashion, venue design, and event planning services within a historic setting.Deborah Ann Mack will showcase a selection of custom-designed wedding gowns , highlighting her focus on personalized bridal design, luxury fabrics, and detailed craftsmanship. Her work reflects a growing demand among brides seeking one-of-a-kind garments tailored to their individual style.Operating through private appointments, with limited walk-in availability, DAM Fashion provides a structured, consultative design process that includes concept development, fabric selection, fittings, and final garment construction.Participation in the Wilmington showcase reflects the brand’s continued expansion beyond the local Pennsylvania market, connecting with clients throughout the Delaware region and beyond.“Each design reflects the client’s story, crafted with timeless detail and care,” said Deborah Ann Mack.The showcase will include curated ceremony and reception displays, vendor presentations, and interactive experiences for attendees.About Deborah Ann MackDeborah Ann Mack is a luxury fashion designer and founder of DAM Fashion, based in West Chester, Pennsylvania. The boutique specializes in custom wedding gowns, heirloom garment redesign, luxury outerwear, and special occasion attire.Deborah Ann Mack has presented collections at New York Fashion Week and D.C. Fashion Week, and her work has been featured in ABC News, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Harper’s Bazaar, and Huf Magazine.DAM Fashion – Deborah Ann Mack was recognized as a Top 3 women’s clothing boutique in West Chester, Pennsylvania (19380) for 2026 by BusinessRate, based on verified customer reviews and data-driven analysis, reflecting strong performance in client satisfaction, service quality, and overall brand experience.Clients across the United States and internationally commission custom garments through private consultations and virtual appointments.

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