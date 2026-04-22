Party Hire Group confirms new high end lighting hire and audio division

speaker hire Sydney

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Party Hire Group has recently announced a new dedicated division of the business focusing on lighting and sound hire. In a recent interview with Eleven media, AV manager Lucas Phelps sits down to discuss the move and give some insight into the company’s plans and ambitions for the new division.When asked the reason for the move, Lucas had this to say: “Party Hire Group has been offering basic sound and lighting hire for over two decades, but an increase in higher end clientele with more tailored requirements has seen an ever growing need for more professional equipment. In the past we have typically sub contracted this work out to professional AV companies, however the need to maintain our level of quality and reliability has seen a need to manage this in house”.Asked what new lighting hire products will be offered, Lucas mentioned this: We get lots of requests for ambient lighting, particularly what is referred to as uplighting or par cans. We are shifting to new, higher powered versions that are completely waterproof and wireless. They run on a battery that allows them to be placed anywhere without cords. We have also upgraded all our intelligent lights to more powerful ones with larger colour varieties and more digital controls to set patterns and programs".Discussions continued into the audio hire category, with Lucas offering this insight: “We have also invested heavily into upgrading our speakers. We regularly do PA hire , so upgrading our microphones to higher quality Shure and Rhode models, as well as new wireless and lapel microphones packages. We have also upgraded our speaker hire to include better brands such as RCF”In terms of timeline of the introduction of the new division, Lucas was kind enough to disclose this information: “We plan to start from May 1, 2026. Most of the products have already arrived at our warehouse. Our experienced AV team are testing and barcoding all the new equipment and putting them through their paces. All new products will be added to the website and be available for our clients to hire for their upcoming orders".AboutParty Hire Group is a leading supplier of event equipment in Sydney and Melbourne, specialising in marquee hire, chair, tables, lounge hire, bar furniture, staging hire, sound, lighting and styling productsContact: Lucas PhelpsEmail: info@partyhiregroup.com.auWebsite: https://ww.partyhiregroup.com.au Ph: 1300339981

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