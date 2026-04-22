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Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Suc­cess­ful­ly Defends SB 10 and Ensures that the Ten Com­mand­ments Are Dis­played in Class­rooms Across Texas

Attorney General Ken Paxton successfully defended Senate Bill 10 (“SB 10”) in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. 

“This is a major victory for Texas and our moral values,” said Attorney General Paxton. “My office was proud to defend SB 10 and successfully ensure that the Ten Commandments will be displayed in classrooms across Texas. The Ten Commandments have had a profound impact on our nation, and it’s important that students learn from them every single day.” 

Attorney General Paxton’s office defended SB 10 before the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit after securing an initial hearing en banc. Now, the Fifth Circuit has held that SB 10 will be in effect, meaning that the Ten Commandments will be posted in classrooms all across Texas.

To read the opinion, click here

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Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Suc­cess­ful­ly Defends SB 10 and Ensures that the Ten Com­mand­ments Are Dis­played in Class­rooms Across Texas

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