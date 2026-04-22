This Earth Month, Napa Green Unleashes a New Era of Impact with Bold Leadership and Notable Achievements

Molly Sheppard, VP of Winery Strategy at Spottswoode Estate and newly appointed Napa Green Board Chair. Photo by Briana Marie Photography. Napa Green team members, Megan Scott, Operations Director, and Marisa Taylor, Winery Program Manager, in a vineyard with solar panels. Photo by Briana Marie Photography. Ben Mackie, Napa Green Vineyard Program Director, with the Napa Green Certified sign in a vineyard. Photo by Briana Marie Photography.

As Earth Month ignites a global call to action, Napa Green's dedicated members are proving that commitment is a year-round endeavor.

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Napa Green, the trailblazing climate action nonprofit powering the wine industry's future for over two decades, is championing its mission with the appointment of sustainability leader Molly Sheppard as its new Board Chair. With over 100 wineries and 100 vineyard sites certified, Napa Green has already delivered monumental wins: completely eradicating glyphosate from all certified properties and fearlessly tackling the urgent challenges of social equity and climate action in the wine industry.As Earth Month ignites a global call to action, Napa Green's dedicated community of more than 100 Vineyard Certified sites and 100 Winery Certified members is proving that commitment is a year-round endeavor. They are relentlessly driving ecosystem restoration, reducing carbon footprints, fighting climate change head-on, and safeguarding the future of natural resources, sustainable businesses, and the community.Born from a pioneering grassroots effort in the early 2000s to protect the Napa River watershed, Napa Green’s initial standards have evolved from creating baseline compliance into a movement for continuing change. Today, the mission is focused on solving the world's most critical challenges, climate action and social equity, through its rigorous Vineyard and Winery Certification programs, forging business and community resilience that lasts.In a demonstration of its commitment to industry leadership, Napa Green welcomes Molly Sheppard, VP of Winery Strategy at Spottswoode Estate and a recognized global sustainability icon, as the new Board Chair. Molly, who previously served as Board Treasurer, brings an exciting blend of passions for both winemaking and environmental leadership.Spottswoode Estate, a beacon of sustainability and one of the first to achieve both Napa Green Vineyard and Winery certifications, exemplifies this ethos. Their holistic commitment spans aggressive climate action, advocacy, groundbreaking organic, biodynamic, and regenerative farming, and a deep dedication to social equity, justice, and inclusion. Spottswoode is also a Certified B Corporation, CCOF, Demeter Certified, a 1% for the Planet member, Regenerative Organic Certified, 100% solar powered, International Wineries for Climate Action Gold Member, and True Zero Waste Certified - a true environmental champion.Molly is joined by a dynamic leadership team: New Vice Chair, Michelle Novi; Secretary, Beth Strachan; and Treasurer, Andrew Alexander. They serve alongside returning environmental champions: Tod Mostero, Evyn Cameron, Will Drayton, Michelle Egan, Rodrigo Soto, and Martin Reyes, MW. This collective brings essential, diverse expertise and a shared passion for elevating environmental stewardship and social equity across Napa County.The Napa Green strategy for the coming year is built upon three foundational pillars:+ Doubling down on direct, boots-on-the-ground support and expertise: hands-on support for both winery and vineyard certification and implementation of practices that help both business and the environment+ Providing practical resources and education: technical workshops, best practice toolkits, and a digital resource library+ Fostering a strong, connected community: networking events, membership and knowledge exchanges, and celebrating member achievements with the broader publicNapa Green certified members are held to more than 150 best practices covering significant reductions in water, energy, and waste, plus comprehensive social equity protocols, soil health advancements, and measurable climate action targets. What sets Napa Green apart in a sea of "green claims" is the uncompromising, independent, third-party verification of these rigorous standards, ensuring consumer confidence and empowering informed, value-driven purchasing decisions.Napa Green’s Proven Impact:+ 55 Certified Vineyards spanning 102 sites+ ALL Vineyard Members are 100% glyphosate-free AND carbon neutral+ 100 Certified Winery Members representing more than 130 brands+ ALL Winery Members utilize 60% or more renewable energyBeyond the metrics, regenerative practices are unlocking the true potential of the land, creating vibrant, living soil ecosystems. This makes vines more resilient, produces grapes that are a richer, more authentic expression of their terroir, and results in higher-quality wine, all while building community, ecological, and business resilience.Want to experience certified wines? Napa Green is excited to announce a partnership with the 6th Annual Grapes for Humanity Auction . This collaboration leverages the international fine wine community to raise funds for our local climate action work. The auction runs from April 16-22, 2026. Consumers can also purchase Certified Sustainable Wines celebrating earth month through the Napa Valley Vintners Open the Cellar event April 20–30, 2026, featuring a selection of wines that incorporate sustainable measures and are ideal for spring sipping. Or choose your own adventure and check out all of the Napa Green Certified Members to plan your own ideal itinerary

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