Openmarkets Group acquires leading trading education company FXE Trading Academy

Left to right: Thomas Atkinson, Dan Jowett, Tyrone Abela

Trading and wealth management fintech Openmarkets Group has acquired FXE Trading Academy (FXE), a member-based trading education and market research provider.

Acquiring FXE is about expanding our breadth of market infrastructure and financial services, cementing Openmarkets as Australia’s leader in wealth and markets technology.” — Dan Jowett, CEO, Openmarkets

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trading and wealth management fintech Openmarkets Group (OMG) today announces it has acquired FXE Trading Academy (FXE), a member-based trading education and market research provider, for an undisclosed sum.Founded in 2010, FXE provides education, research and analysis to its global member base across a broad range of financial instruments, with a particular focus on equities and options. FXE also has a significant YouTube presence, where it has 238,000 subscribers, more than half of which are in the United States. Collectively, its videos have been watched over 48 million times.OMG’s acquisition will see FXE immediately integrate with OMG, with all its directors and staff remaining with the business. As part of OMG, FXE will be strongly supported to scale its operations with greater investment in brand, marketing, and content. For OMG, the acquisition provides an additional revenue stream and access to a global client and audience base for its options risk management technology.The transaction is the latest in OMG’s new strategy launched in 2025, which has already seen it expand into decentralised finance (DeFi), sign a merger and business combination agreement (BCA) with Nasdaq-listed Lake Superior Acquisition Company (NASDAQ: LKSPU), and grow its market footprint in Asia and the United States.Dan Jowett, CEO Openmarkets Group, said the acquisition represents OMG’s next step toward establishing a global client base.“Acquiring FXE is about expanding our breadth of market infrastructure and financial services, cementing Openmarkets as Australia’s leader in wealth and markets technology. It will enable a large audience of highly engaged trading customers to access market education across a range of asset classes.”“Looking ahead, OMG has strong appetite to expand the products, services and capabilities we offer, and we’re achieving this both by organic means and through further corporate activity.”FXE founder and Investment Manager Tyrone Abela said its diverse and global members will benefit from the transaction.“Joining OMG begins a natural next chapter for FXE after 14 years directing the business. Our members will continue to enjoy the same high-quality content based on technical and fundamental analysis, and they’ll benefit through our access to greater resourcing and scaling opportunities so we can continue expanding our global reach.”ENDSAbout OpenmarketsOpenmarkets (openmarkets.com.au) is an Australian financial services and technology provider headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with additional offices in Melbourne and Brisbane. Openmarkets provides a suite of products and services including trade execution, clearing and settlement services, options risk management and equity order management applications, and related products and services to financial technology providers, dealer groups, private wealth advisers, stockbrokers, and high-volume traders. In 2026 Openmarkets Group entered into a plan of merger and business combination agreement (BCA) with special purpose acquisition company Lake Superior Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: LKSP). Upon completion, the transaction will result in the combined Openmarkets Group becoming a Nasdaq-listed company.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.