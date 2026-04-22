GAINS and Miebach Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Supply Chain Planning Performance

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GAINS’ advanced planning capabilities and Miebach’s supply chain transformation expertise help organizations build resilient, high-performing supply chains

Organizations continue to invest heavily in planning systems, yet the expected performance improvements often remain elusive.” — Bernard Tremblay, CEO USA & Canada, Miebach.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GAINS, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for optimizing supply chain performance, and Miebach, a global supply chain consulting and engineering firm, today announced a strategic collaboration to support organizations seeking to improve supply chain planning performance and decision quality. Initial efforts will focus on supply chain planning, helping organizations modernize planning processes, improve decision quality, and build more resilient, profitable value chains.

GAINS provides capabilities including lead time prediction, AI-powered demand prediction, supply chain decision automation, and multi-echelon inventory optimization (MEIO). These capabilities can enhance planning performance within broader planning platforms or as targeted solutions that complement existing systems.

Miebach maintains a vendor-agnostic approach to supply chain technology, working with a curated ecosystem of planning platforms and digital solutions selected based on each client’s operating model, data maturity, and performance objectives.

“Supply chain leaders are under pressure to move beyond spreadsheets and siloed tools and build planning capabilities that can keep up with the pace of their business,” said Bill Benton, Co-Founder of GAINS. “By combining GAINS’ planning capabilities with Miebach’s strategy, engineering, and digital expertise, we can help customers redesign their planning processes, embed better decisions into day-to-day operations, and turn resilience into a real competitive advantage.”

“Organizations continue to invest heavily in planning systems, yet the expected performance improvements often remain elusive,” said Bernard Tremblay, CEO USA & Canada, Miebach. “GAINS brings strong capabilities in supply chain planning, including multi-echelon inventory optimization, predictive lead time modeling, and decision automation, that complement our broader work helping companies modernize planning processes and improve performance across complex supply chains.”

Through this collaboration, GAINS and Miebach will support manufacturers, distributors, and consumer-focused organizations seeking to improve service, cost, and inventory performance across complex supply chain networks.

About Miebach

Miebach is a global supply chain consulting and engineering firm focused exclusively on end-to-end supply chain performance. We help market-leading companies improve service, optimize working capital, and strengthen resilience by aligning supply chain strategy, planning, and operations to measurable business outcomes.

Founded in 1973 and operating across four continents, Miebach combines analytical rigor with real-world supply chain engineering experience. As an independent and vendor-agnostic advisor, we design solutions aligned to each client’s strategy, operating model, and technology landscape.

For more information, visit www.miebach.com.

About GAINS

GAINS helps companies improve supply chain performance by enabling better planning and decision-making across complex networks. The GAINS platform delivers advanced analytics, machine learning, and optimization capabilities to support demand forecasting, inventory planning, and multi-echelon inventory optimization.

Organizations around the world use GAINS to improve service levels, optimize working capital, and make faster, more confident supply chain decisions.

For more information, visit www.gainsystems.com.

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