Rockefellas TV Opens B1 Studios in Birmingham, Birthplace of Heavy Metal

B1 Studios in Birmingham, UK, the new Rockefellas TV production hub supporting original shows, interviews, live sessions, and music programming. Rockefellas TV, B1 Studios, and XPTV Global branding inside the new Birmingham production facility. B1 Studios is designed for filmed interviews, artist conversations, live music sessions, and broadcast-style productions. The B1 Studios creative lounge and production space in Birmingham blends modern media facilities with the city’s historic brick architecture. The new B1 Studios facility gives Rockefellas TV a UK base for original programming, artist features, and transatlantic production.

New UK headquarters launches March 1, 2026, expanding Rockefellas TV’s 24/7 rock network with original shows, interviews, and live music content.

Opening B1 Studios in Birmingham is a major moment for us because this city means something. It carries history. It carries weight.” — Alex Garcia, CEO of Rockefellas TV / AMG

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rockefellas TV , a 24/7 rock music streaming network reaching audiences in more than 160 countries, announced the official opening of B1 Studios , its new UK headquarters and live production facility at The Old Barns, Unit 1, 85 Camden Street, Birmingham B1 3DD.This is more than a studio opening. It is Rockefellas TV planting a creative flag in one of the most important music cities in the world.From Birmingham, Rockefellas TV will produce original shows, filmed interviews, live sessions, music features, and special productions designed to connect UK and US rock audiences through one growing global platform.Built in the City That Built RockYou do not open a rock studio in Birmingham by accident.Birmingham and the surrounding West Midlands helped shape the sound, attitude, and legacy of modern rock music through artists including Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, Judas Priest, Electric Light Orchestra, The Moody Blues, Duran Duran, UB40, Dexys Midnight Runners, Napalm Death, and Steel Pulse.For Rockefellas TV, opening B1 Studios in Birmingham is both a strategic expansion and a statement of intent.A Network for Rock Fans — With a New UK BaseRockefellas TV was built on a belief that rock music still deserves a real home on television and streaming platforms.Led by Alex Garcia, founder of Rockefellas TV, and developed in collaboration with Darren Jay, founder of XPTV1 , the network continues to expand its original programming across North America, Europe, Asia, and other international markets.With the opening of B1 Studios, Rockefellas TV now has a transatlantic production footprint designed to accelerate content creation under both RTV USA and RTV Europe.“We’ve been building this network with passion, grit, and a real love for rock music,” said Alex Garcia, CEO of Rockefellas TV / AMG. “Opening B1 Studios in Birmingham is a major moment for us because this city means something. It carries history. It carries weight. And it gives us the perfect place to create new programming, work with great artists, and keep pushing Rockefellas TV forward for rock fans everywhere.”Launch ProgrammingAmong the first productions at B1 Studios is The Brad Henshaw Show, hosted by Birmingham-based singer, songwriter, and performer Brad Henshaw, whose career has included work with Whitney Houston, Rod Stewart, UB40, and the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.Early featured guests include Jim Simpson, original manager of Black Sabbath and one of the foundational figures in Birmingham’s music story, and Jaki Graham, acclaimed Birmingham-born recording artist and one of the UK’s most respected soul and R&B voices.Additional productions, guests, and UK-based programming initiatives are expected to follow in the months ahead.B1 Studios Available for HireIn addition to serving as Rockefellas TV’s UK production headquarters, B1 Studios is available for hire by independent artists, labels, producers, production companies, and content creators seeking a broadcast-ready space for interviews, live music sessions, music videos, and original programming.Studio hire enquiries: bobv@rockefellastv.comAbout Rockefellas TVRockefellas TV is a 24/7 rock music streaming network featuring artist interviews, live performances, original shows, and rock-focused entertainment. The network is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and mobile platforms, reaching viewers in more than 160 countries.Website: www.rockefellastv.com About AMGAMG is a media and advertising company with production studios in Los Angeles, California, and Birmingham, England, along with premium outdoor advertising locations across Southern California.Media ContactBob VerguraVP, Rockefellas TVbobv@rockefellastv.comB1 Studios — UK HeadquartersRockefellas StudiosThe Old Barns, Unit 185 Camden StreetBirmingham B1 3DDUnited Kingdom

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