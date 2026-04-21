AG Jackson Supports Gov. Stein’s Budget Priorities on Public Safety and Fraud

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Contact: comms@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

RALEIGH – Attorney General Jeff Jackson released the following statement after Gov. Josh Stein announced his recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027.

“Gov. Stein’s budget focuses on public safety and protecting our tax dollars. Our office strongly supports those priorities.

“Supporting law enforcement is core to what we do at the Department of Justice. Bonuses and pay raises help us recruit and keep the people we need in these jobs. When officers put themselves at risk to keep our families safe, we should be doing more for them, not less.

“The additional funds for our Medicaid Investigations Division will make a real difference. We already lead the country in finding Medicaid fraud and prosecuting the people behind it. A new data mining position will help us sort through huge volumes of billing data to catch phantom billing and other schemes – protecting patients and tax dollars at the same time.

“I also support the raises for state employees, including the team at NCDOJ. These are people who could make more money in the private sector but choose to spend their careers protecting North Carolinians.

“I’m asking the General Assembly to take these recommendations up in the short session and move them forward.”

###