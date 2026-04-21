Leving Matrimonial Law Firm Seminar: Mental Health Experts and Client Communication Strategies in Divorce

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The nationally acclaimed Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving, Ltd. will host the next presentation of the Arthur S. Kallow Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Seminar Series on April 23rd at 6:30 p.m. CDT at 225 W. Wacker Drive in Chicago.Esteemed matrimonial attorney and Litigation Director Arthur S. Kallow of the firm will present on two critical aspects of family law litigation: the effective use and assistance of mental health experts in family law cases and client communications in winning highly contested divorce cases. This seminar will provide attorneys with practical strategies to integrate psychological expertise in negotiation and litigation, while also enhancing client relationships through clear and strategic communication.Attorney Kallow will explore how mental health professionals can play a pivotal role in child custody disputes, parenting time determinations, and high-conflict family law cases focused on the children. Attendees will gain insight into selecting appropriate experts, preparing them for testimony, and leveraging their evaluations to strengthen legal arguments and protect the best interests of clients and their children. In addition, the seminar will address the importance of maintaining professionalism in emotionally charged cases and communicating complex legal concepts in a way that empowers clients to make informed decisions.Attorney Kallow has decades of experience representing clients in highly contested and complex high net worth divorce cases including complex trials involving contested custody, removal, visitation, hidden assets, paternity, and more. Amongst his most notable cases include having won on behalf of an out-of-state father a change of custody and removal to the father's home state of his child who had been badly abused by the mother's live-in boyfriend. Attorney Kallow has been honored for his valuable contributions to the Domestic Relations Division of the Circuit Court of Cook County as a court facilitator.“Family law cases often involve deeply personal and emotionally charged issues. Effectively working with mental health professionals and maintaining strong, clear communication with clients are essential tools in achieving successful outcomes for our clients and their families,” said attorney Jeffery M. Leving, founder and president of the firm who will facilitate the seminar.The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.Inquiries about this seminar should be made by emailing jwhiteside@levinglaw.comThe Arthur S. Kallow CLE Seminar SeriesThe Kallow CLE Seminar Series, which began in 2014, provides legal education to matrimonial and family law attorneys and other professionals. CLE credit will be awarded to attorneys attending. The series was created in the relentless pursuit of excellence to maintain dominance in the firm’s practice area, protecting clients and their children with court victories.Attorney Jeffery M. Leving is the recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from the President of the United States in recognition of his 7,500 hours of service to this great nation. Leving co-authored the foundational Illinois joint custody law and has dedicated his career to safeguarding children and reuniting them with their fathers.To learn more about law and fatherhood, visit dadsrights.com.

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