Girls Soccer Network’s SocceristaFest Named an Official Soccer Forward Fest by U.S. Soccer

SocceristaFest earns U.S. Soccer Soccer Forward Fest status, bringing a first-of-its-kind girls soccer experience to Northern California.

SocceristaFest shows how the game can bring people together by centering players, families, and community in a meaningful and lasting way.” — Nora Dooley, Soccer Forward Foundation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- June 13th Girls Soccer Network (GSN) is proud to announce that SocceristaFest , its inaugural event taking place June 13 at COPA Soccer Training Center, has been officially recognized as a Soccer Forward Fest by U.S. Soccer and the Soccer Forward Foundation The Soccer Forward Foundation is the official legacy and social impact arm of the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup, designed to grow the game at all levels and ensure the tournament leaves a lasting impact beyond the pitch; through a suite of tools, resources, and strategic partnerships, it supports communities nationwide by investing in initiatives that expand access, foster inclusion, and create meaningful experiences for players and families, while Soccer Forward Fests, developed in partnership with Common Goal , bring the “Keeping Score of What Matters” campaign to life by equipping and empowering local organizations to activate their communities, deepen engagement, and contribute to the broader impact of the FIFA World Cup.SocceristaFest aligns directly with this mission, bringing together youth players, parents, coaches, and leaders in the game for a one-day immersive experience that blends education, inspiration, and community. The event will feature appearances from professional players, expert-led sessions on performance and development, and interactive brand activations designed to support the modern female athlete both on and off the field.“Being recognized as an official Soccer Forward Fest is incredibly meaningful for us,” said Jennifer Gruskoff, CEO of Girls Soccer Network. “Our goal with SocceristaFest has always been to create something bigger than a typical event. This is about building community, providing access to knowledge, and helping the next generation of players feel seen, supported, and inspired.”Stefanie Caliri, Head of Partnerships at Girls Soccer Network, emphasized the broader impact of the recognition: “SocceristaFest was intentionally designed to support the whole player, through performance, confidence, mindset, and community. We built this event to challenge what a soccer experience can look like, and being recognized by U.S. Soccer and Soccer Forward Federation reinforces the importance of that approach while expanding what’s possible in how we show up for the girls’ game”“Soccer Forward Fests are about demonstrating how soccer shows up for communities, and SocceristaFest is a powerful example of what that looks like in action,” said Nora Dooley, Director of Impact Programs, Soccer Forward Foundation. “By centering the experience around the whole player and creating space for connection, education, and community, this event reflects exactly what the ‘Keeping Score of What Matters’ campaign is all about. We’re proud to support partners like Girls Soccer Network who are helping bring the legacy of the 2026FIFA Men’s World Cup to life in communities across the country.”SocceristaFest is expected to draw players and families from across Northern California and beyond, with representation from top clubs and leagues including ECNL, Girls Academy, NorCal Premier, and Cal North. In addition to its programming, the event will serve as a platform for storytelling and media creation, capturing the voices and experiences of female athletes in a dynamic and engaging environment. Featured speakers include Tracy Joyner, Head Women’s Soccer Coach at the University of Oregon, alongside leading voices in performance, mindset, nutrition, parenting athletes and player development.Girls Soccer Network is currently welcoming additional brand partners and sponsors for SocceristaFest. Participating partners will have the opportunity to engage directly with a highly targeted audience of players and families, while contributing to a mission-driven event aligned with U.S. Soccer’s Soccer Forward initiative.Tickets for SocceristaFest are now available. For more information, visit https://girlssoccernetwork.com/soccerista-fest-2026-purchase-tickets/ About Girls Soccer NetworkGirls Soccer Network is a leading media and community platform dedicated to supporting and empowering female soccer players. Through content, events, and storytelling, GSN reaches millions of players, parents, and coaches nationwide each month.About Soccer Forward FestsSoccer Forward Fests is a nationwide community celebration powered by the Soccer Forward Foundation that brings people together to celebrate, connect, and experience soccer as a force for good. Established by the Soccer Forward Foundation in partnership with Common Goal, festivals expand access to the game through free programming, youth engagement, and community activations leading up to and throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026™, helping inspire the next generation and strengthen communities through soccer. To learn more about Soccer Forward Fests, register an event as a Fest, or find a Fest near you go to ussoccer.com/soccer-forward/fests.

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