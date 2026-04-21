DPH Encourages Residents to Dispose of Unused Prescription Medicines During ‘Drug Take Back Day

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Apr. 21, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Twice a year, in April and October, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) partners with local law enforcement and other community organizations to host National Prescription Drug Take Back Days. The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) encourages residents to participate in the upcoming National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 25, by cleaning out and properly disposing of unused or expired medications.

Nearly 50% of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets, according to the DEA.

In 2023, there were 2,157 drug overdose deaths in South Carolina, a 6.1% decrease from 2022. Of those overdose deaths, 1,840 were attributed to prescription drugs. That decrease continued in 2024, with 1,479 overdose deaths reported that year*.

“The data show that a large number of overdose deaths in South Carolina stem from prescription drugs,” said Julia Horan, DPH’s Substance Use Prevention Unit manager. “Properly disposing of expired or unwanted prescription medications can help prevent misuse, keeping our families and communities safer. National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a great reminder to look at your medicine cabinet and dispose of unused prescription medications to prevent dangerous and potentially tragic outcomes.”

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day drop-off events run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25. To find a local take back site near you, visit the DEA's Collection Site Locator.

Take-back locations will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Vaping devices and cartridges, liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

During the most recent Drug Take Back Day in October 2025, South Carolina collected 186,608 pounds of unwanted or expired prescription drugs across 46 drop-off sites.

There are also many locations that accept unused drugs year-round. The South Carolina Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, through its Office of Substance Use Services (OSUS), provides a map of these locations around the state at justplainkillers.com/drug-safety.

For information on opioid overdose prevention, the opioid antidote naloxone, finding a recovery provider, pain management options and overdose data, visit justplainkillers.com, which is managed by OSUS.

Free Overdose Prevention Safety Kits are available to all community members at DPH health clinic locations. These kits contain fentanyl test strips, nasal spray naloxone (Narcan), treatment resources and instructions for their use. No appointment is needed to receive a kit, and you do not have to provide identification.

Additional information about DPH opioid prevention programs is available on DPH’s Opioid Epidemic webpage.

###

* 2024 data is provisional and subject to change.