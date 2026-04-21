Rabid Raccoon Confirmed in Kershaw County; Two Horses Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Apr. 21, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a raccoon found near Bishopville Highway and Lee Road in Camden, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. Two horses were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The raccoon was submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing Apr. 17, 2026, and was confirmed to have rabies Apr. 20, 2026. If you believe you, your family members, or your pets have come in contact with this raccoon or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's Columbia office at (803) 896-4680 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

South Carolina law requires all dogs, cats, and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies and revaccinated at a frequency to provide continuous protection of the pet from rabies using a vaccine approved by DPH and licensed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Livestock are susceptible to rabies and all livestock with USDA-approved rabies vaccinations should be vaccinated. Cattle and horses, however, are the most frequently reported infected livestock species. Species for which licensed vaccines are not available (goat and swine), that have frequent contact with humans, or are considered valuable, should also be vaccinated.

“Keeping your pets and livestock current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal. It is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, your pets, and your livestock from this fatal disease. That is an investment worth making to provide yourself some peace of mind,” said Terri McCollister, DPH’s Rabies Program manager.

This raccoon is the first animal in Kershaw County to test positive for rabies in 2026. There have been 25 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 138 positive cases a year. In 2025, five of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Kershaw County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies, visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

###