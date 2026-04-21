Permanent speed limit reductions now active on SR 11/Chuckanut Drive south of Bellingham

BELLINGHAM – Travelers have a new reason to slow down and enjoy the scenery along one of Washington’s most beautiful highways: A permanent speed-limit reduction is now in place along a nearly 9-mile stretch in both directions of State Route 11/Chuckanut Drive south of Bellingham.

On Friday, April 17, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews installed 35 mph speed limit signs from south of Blanchard Road in Skagit County to south of Spokane Street in Whatcom County (mileposts 9.38 to 17.99). The northern end of the new speed limit ties into an existing 35 mph zone approaching the Fairhaven Park entrance (milepost 19.58).

A short section of SR 11 (mileposts 8.84 to 9.46) south of the new speed limit area remains 40 mph. That segment serves as a transition between the higher speed limit further south and the new 35 mph limit along the more scenic section of Chuckanut Drive near the bay.

The new 35 mph speed limit became enforceable as soon as the new signs were put in.

The reduction from the current 40 mph limit was made after WSDOT traffic engineers reviewed data in the corridor in response to multiple questions about the speed limit and recreational activity in the area.

People traveling through the area can do their part to improve safety by following the speed limit, obeying posted signs, and staying focused and sober while driving.

Real-time travel information is available via the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT travel map or by signing up for WSDOT's email updates.