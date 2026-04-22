Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County Appoints New Chief Development Officer

Logo Center for Family Services Palm Beach County Lyndsey McMillan, Todd L’Herrou, Karen Swanson (Photo Credit: Capehart Photography)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, a nonprofit behavioral healthcare organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals, children, and families announces the appointment of Lyndsey McMillan as Chief Development Officer.In this role, Lyndsey provides strategic leadership for all fundraising, donor engagement, and external relations initiatives, ensuring the long-term sustainability and growth of the organization’s mission.With 15 years of experience across multiple roles in the behavioral healthcare industry, Lyndsey brings a comprehensive, systematic approach to nonprofit work. Throughout her career, she has been instrumental in building meaningful relationships with donors, community leaders, and stakeholders, translating shared values into sustainable support and measurable impact. Her collaborative leadership style and strong rapport-building skills enable her to align organizational priorities with the passions of supporters, ensuring long-term growth and stability. She works closely with the executive team and board of directors to align philanthropic strategies with programmatic priorities that expand access to premier behavioral healthcare services.As a mother, Lyndsey’s professional commitment is deeply personal. Her lived experience reinforces her dedication to ensuring that children and families have access to timely, highest quality mental health services and the support systems they need to thrive. This perspective informs her advocacy, strategic vision, and unwavering belief in early intervention and family-centered care. On her spare time, Lyndsey supports her local church serving in the children’s ministry rooms.Commenting on her appointment, Todd L’Herrou, Chief Executive Officer said, ““I’m delighted to welcome Lyndsey to our organization. She brings a rare blend of collaborative spirit, positive energy, and a heart for service that aligns perfectly with our values and our vision for mental wellness in our community.”About the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc.Since 1961, The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc. has embraced the philosophy that families should be the center of the community, and the center of every family should be a healthy connection. The Center provides innovative programs that meet the changing and growing needs of individuals, families, and children in the community with their resources and social service programs. The Center for Family Services is accredited by CARFInternational and by Nonprofits First for Excellence in Nonprofit Management.For more information, please visit www.ctrfam.org IG: @cfspbc | F: centerforfamilyservicespbc | X / T: @Center4FSAbout Lawlor Media Group:Lawlor Media Group is a full-service, luxury lifestyle Public Relations and Communications boutique agency based in New York City, with over twenty-five years’ experience in successfully meeting the diverse needs of corporations, organizations and individuals. Our business philosophy is client-centered. Clients receive individual high-level attention throughout the relationship, supported by a tailor-made PR campaign developed and implemented specific to each company or person’s situation and needs.Lawlor Media Group’s combined expertise covers the full spectrum of public relations needs — from buzz building, branding, crisis management, events, strategic marketing, investor relations and political communications, to establishing long-standing relationships with media contacts and expanding social media circles.Led by Founder and Principal Norah Lawlor, Lawlor Media Group has developed a successful track record representing clients Nationally and Internationally in the hospitality & travel, literary, fashion, film, real estate, retail, beauty and nightlife & entertainment industries, as well as a number of philanthropists, foundations and charity benefits in New York, The Hamptons, and Palm Beach.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.