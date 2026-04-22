Tribeca’s Midnight Parade: Chuck Connelly’s Art Runs Wild at One Art Space

Chuck Connolly Logo The Animals in the Street (1994) by Chuck Connelly (Photo Credit: Chuck Connelly) Self Portrait by Chuck Connelly (Photo Credit: LMG Images) One Art Space Logo

Exhibition invites guests into Chuck Connelly’s imaginative vision of Tribeca, where neighbors, artists and passersby become a bustling urban menagerie

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Art Space in Tribeca will present “Chuck Connelly: Tribeca’s Midnight Parade — When Art Runs Wild” Co-Curated by Adrienne Connelly and MaryAnn Giella McCulloh. This special exhibition honors the late artist Chuck Connelly through a body of work that reflects the energy, individuality and creative spirit of downtown New York. The exhibition opens with a private VIP reception followed by the public exhibition on view from Friday, April 24th through Sunday, May 3rd, 2026, daily from 12:00pm to 6:00pm, at One Art Space, 23 Warren Street, Tribeca.At the heart of the exhibition is “Animals in the Street,” a 1994 painting created during a period when Chuck Connelly was living and working from his loft studio on Franklin Street in Tribeca. The work transforms everyday neighborhood life into something theatrical, charged and unforgettable. In Connelly’s vision, the people moving along the street take on animal identities, each one carrying a distinct personality and rhythm. Friends and neighbors emerge from the crowd in altered form, while one commanding figure, a judge, becomes a fierce lion in a trench coat on his way toward Chambers Street. The artist himself appears as a horse, standing softly to the side in bohemian dress, quietly observing the rush around him.Rich with movement, wit and urban tension, the painting captures the fast pace of New York life while also preserving the character of a neighborhood that once felt freer, more intimate and deeply rooted in its artistic community. “Animals in the Street” serves as both a vivid snapshot of Tribeca in an earlier era and a reflection of Chuck Connelly’s singular ability to blend figuration, symbolism and emotion into scenes that feel at once surreal and unmistakably real. His art has attracted a celebrity following appreciative of his craft including Martin Scorsese and Nick Nolte among others.This exhibition offers audiences an opportunity to experience Chuck Connelly’s museum-caliber work in the very neighborhood that helped inspire it. Presented at One Art Space, led by co-owner and gallerist MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung is a gallery known for championing dynamic and culturally resonant programming in downtown Manhattan, the show underscores the lasting power of Connelly’s vision as previously shown in the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Brooklyn Museum and the continuing relevance of his art to the story of New York.For more information, please visit www.chuckconnelly.org ABOUT One Art Space:One Art Space opened in May 2011 in the heart of Tribeca and has been a distinctive venue for both museum-caliber and emerging artists for 15 years led by co-owner and gallerist MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung, who combine business expertise with art and curatorial skills specializing in fine arts, and secondary art market sales.Located at 23 Warren Street in New York City, the gallery occupies a versatile ground-level space with a glass façade, offering natural light and an inviting view from the street. This unique and versatile space for exhibitions provides a perfect backdrop for both the artwork and artist to shine.MaryAnn’s background in creativity stems from her father, Joe Giella, a renowned Batman illustrator hired by Stan Lee, whose artwork featured on two USPS stamps issued in 2006 as part of the DC Comics Superheroes release (The Green Lantern and The Flash). The gallery’s programming mixes storied figures in New York's art scene, most recently Al Diaz, world-famous street artists like Shepard Fairey, abstract contemporary painters like Andrew Salgado, and a solo exhibition of work by Purvis Young. Celebrity attendees of previous exhibitions have included Alec Baldwin, Spike Lee, Ice-T, Tommy Hilfiger and Marky Ramone.One Art Space’s mission is to create a place where the giants of art history and the visionaries of art’s future come together in One Art Space.For more information, please visit: www.oneartspace.com IG: @oneartspace | F: OneArtSpaceNYC | X/T: @oneartspace

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