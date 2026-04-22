KAITLIN LINKER SELECTED FOR THE EMPOWERED WOMAN AWARD BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Kaitlin Linker at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kaitlin Linker , Retention Strategist at Lumen Technologies, was recently selected for the Empowered Woman Award for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), for her outstanding leadership and commitment to the profession. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2026 Annual Awards Gala.With over a decade of professional experience, Mrs. Linker has certainly proven herself as an accomplished professional and leader within her field. Mrs. Linker’s is a Retention Strategist at Lumen Technologies. Lumen Technologies is a multinational technology company that enables companies to capitalize on emerging applications and power the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR). This revolution is redefining how we live and work, creating an unprecedented need for an advanced application delivery architecture—designed specifically to handle the complex and data-intensive workloads of next-gen technology and businesses. Prior roles have included Customer Success Consultant, Senior Inside Strategic Relationship Manager, and Senior Inside Relationship Manager.Throughout her career, she has consistently worked in sales roles, holding various positions such as Account Manager for a technology company and people manager with several finance organizations. Her extensive experience demonstrates both her versatility and her ability to lead teams across different industries.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to business and retention strategy, , strategic communications and partnerships, customer relationship management, strategic thinking, time management, public speaking, leadership, training and team building.The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated “Choosing Kaitlin for this award was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is highly motivated and trustworthy. Her intense drive to exceed customers’ needs and expectations are remarkable. We are looking forward to seeing her at the Annual Awards Gala.”Throughout her career, Kaitlin has received awards, accolades and has been recognized for her devotion to her profession including five recognitions with her time at Lumen Technologies. In 2020 she was selected as Top Senior Inside Strategic Relationship Manager by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). This year she is being considered for a feature in Top Industry Professionals (TIP) Magazine. IAOTP will be honoring Mrs. Linker for her award this December at its Annual Awards Gala being held at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.In the future, Mrs. Linker will continue to serve her customers with guidance and professionalism. She enjoys giving back to her community and volunteers her time at United Way and the Community Food Bank. Mrs. Linker brings a curiosity driven and balanced approach to both work and life. Outside of the office, she enjoys outdoor activities, summer boating, travel, friendly games of pool, and spending time with family, as well as exploring new hobbies and creative outlets.For more information on Kaitlin please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kaitlinlinker/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given the opportunity to collaborate, share ideas, be keynote speakers and help influence others in their fields. Membership in IAOTP is not open to everyone. Prospective candidates must be asked by the President or nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself as being an organization that hand-picks the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together in one place.IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For More Information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

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