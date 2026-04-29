Scuba Show 2026 Returns to Long Beach Convention Center May 30–31

Attendees in the "Try Diving" Pool Overview of the Scuba Show floor with vendor booths Underwater stunt performer, freediver and dive professional Liz Parkinson speaking on stage

The Much-anticipated and Family Friendly Scuba Expo Returns for its 39th Year

Whether you’re an experienced diver, newly qualified, or just curious about the underwater world, the Scuba Show brings together everything you love about diving under one roof.” — Mark Evans, Scuba Show Co-owner

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Scuba Show invites all adventurous spirits to explore the world beneath the waves when it returns to the Long Beach Convention Center on Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31.Now in its 39th year, the Scuba Show connects divers of all experience levels with the magic and adventure of marine environments. An ideal event for anyone who has ever considered taking up this inspiring water sport, the Scuba Show is the perfect place to explore how to get started. For divers and water-sports enthusiasts of all levels, Scuba Show 2026 will feature over 300 exhibitors — many new this year - from dive gear companies to travel destinations from around the world, providing scuba enthusiasts with the latest in equipment and knowledge, as well as the inspiration to seek out their next dive adventure.For attendees of all ages (16 and under can attend for free), there’s plenty to see and do. Throughout the weekend, visitors can expect product demonstrations, inspiring speakers, travel specials, informative seminars and workshops. Attendees are invited to snap dive-related ‘selfies’ at the photo booth, get photographed in a real shark cage, and new for 2026, explore a deep-water shipwreck in the Baltic Sea via virtual reality. A regular draw for attendees, all ticket holders have a chance to take home a piece of over $50,000 in gifts and prizes.For those new to diving, first-timers are invited to don full scuba gear and try their hand at diving in a heated 15,000-gallon pool on the exhibit hall floor, under the supervision of experienced instructors.The show is truly a “deep dive” into the educational aspects of the sport and features dozens of seminars on various specialized topics such as marine environments, international diving destinations, underwater photography and video, diving physiology, ocean weather forecasting, marine conservation, and more. The three seminar rooms are organized into themes, making it easier to find speakers and topics of interest, so attendees can easily dive into Adventure, Inspiration, and Underwater Imaging.A major new feature for Scuba Show 2026 is the Main Stage in the heart of the exhibition hall, dominated by a huge video wall. This year’s keynote speaker is Chris Lemons , a commercial diver who miraculously survived 330 feet down on the bottom of the North Sea for 40 minutes after a freak accident cut him off from his surface-supplied gas, light and heat. His story inspired both a feature documentary and the 2025 survivor thriller Last Breath, starring Woody Harrelson, Finn Cole and Simu Liu. The narrative film, which highlights the intense dangers of saturation diving, was praised for its tense portrayal of this real-life rescue.Chris Lemons will share the spotlight on the Main Stage with Scuba Show MC and Hollywood stunt performer Liz Parkinson (Avatar, Shark Week, Black Panther); freediving guru and tech diver Kirk Krack; world-renowned explorer and cave diver Patrick Widmann, and underwater photographer and film-maker Annie Crawley who uses the power of story telling to inspire ocean conservation.“We are delighted to return to Long Beach for the 39th Scuba Show,” said Scuba Show co-owner Mark Evans. “Whether you’re an experienced diver, newly qualified, or just curious about the underwater world, the Scuba Show brings together everything you love about diving under one roof. Be inspired, plan your next trip, check out new equipment, meet up with like-minded enthusiasts and celebrate the world of diving.”The 2025 Scuba Show will take place on Saturday, May 30 from 9:30 AM to 5 PM and Sunday, May 31 from 9:30 AM to 4 PM at the Long Beach Convention Center, located at 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90802. Single-day tickets are $33 with unlimited re-entry, and two-day weekend passes are $60 – all tickets are all-access, granting entry to the exhibition hall and the seminar rooms. VIP passes that include the weekend pass, plus 6 issues of Scuba Diver North America, 6 issues of California Diving News, and a Scuba Show T-shirt are $100. Kids 16 and under are free. For more information and tickets, please visit www.scubashow.com . Tickets will also be sold at the door.About Scuba ShowSince 1987, Scuba Show has been the largest consumer scuba diving show in North America and the most anticipated diving event of the year. With locations in Long Beach, California, and new for 2026, Atlantic City, New Jersey, Scuba Show is owned and produced by Rork Media, the world’s leading independent scuba diving publisher. In addition to publishing Scuba Diver, DiverNet and California Diving News, Rork Media also produces GO Diving Shows in both the U.K. and Australia.Scuba Show’s goal is to bring together and support the dive community and to fuel passion, inspiration, and love of nature. The show offers divers and the scuba-curious the opportunity to explore the fascinating world of scuba diving. Dedicated to furthering education about scuba diving, a highlight of the show is its roster of seminars, presentations, and workshops from some of the industry’s most-experienced advocates, conservationists, destinations, and product manufacturers.

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