Black In Marine Science Launches $50 Million Campaign to Build Global Research Institute Hub in Belize

Rendering of BIMS Institute BIMS' Marine Scientist BIMS Institute

Earth Day launch connects ocean conservation, global research, and equity in science

BELIZE CITY, BELIZE, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black In Marine Science (BIMS) will launch a $50 million global campaign on Earth Day to fund the development of a permanent BIMS Institute facility in Belize, expanding its research, training, and community infrastructure to support Black marine scientists worldwide.

The five-year initiative, “From Addie to Ambrose,” will support the BIMS global programs along with the construction and expansion of a dedicated BIMS Institute building, designed as a global hub for marine research, education, innovation, and collaboration. The facility will strengthen opportunities for scientists across every stage of their careers, from early exposure to leadership and retirement.

“From Addie to Ambrose is about building the infrastructure our community has always needed,” said Dr. Tiara Moore, founder of BIMS and leader of the Institute. “We are creating a permanent home where marine scientists can learn, lead, research, and thrive across every stage of their careers.”

BIMS connects thousands of ocean scientists, students, and enthusiasts through year-round events, research collaborations, and educational programming focused on advancing marine science and conservation. The organization said the expanded facility in Belize will serve as a global hub for blue economy research, workforce development, and community engagement, while bridging scientific innovation with local coastal knowledge.

The “From Addie to Ambrose” campaign comes as environmental groups call for more inclusive approaches to addressing ocean and climate challenges. BIMS leaders say marine scientists globally continue to face barriers, including underfunding, limited access to resources, and professional isolation.

The BIMS Institute already operates as a research and community platform and currently supports a global network of more than 750 marine scientists and innovators across 34 countries. The new facility will expand its capacity to host training programs, research initiatives, and long-term scientific collaboration.

The campaign is named to reflect the full arc of a scientific career: “Addie,” representing early curiosity, and Dr. Ambrose Jearld Jr., a retired fisheries scientist and mentor who continues to support emerging researchers.

Dr. Tiara Moore is a marine ecologist and currently a principal investigator or lead consultant on more than $20 million in research funding, with projects focused on nature-based solutions, nutrient pollution impacts, data innovation, and expanding equity in marine science. She was also recently featured in Vogue, Ebony Magazine, Discovery’s Shark Week, and various other outlets for her perspective on the state of the ocean.

To mark the launch, BIMS will host a virtual Earth Day watch party on Wednesday, April 22 at 3 p.m. EST, offering audiences an inside look at the campaign, its vision for the future of marine science and will end with the official announcement of the BIMS Endowment: Ocean Justice Founders Circle.

The event will stream live here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZGAVBBNf0Cs

BIMS said the campaign will help transition its work from grant-funded programs to a permanent institution supporting long-term research, education, and leadership development.

Happy Earth Day: From Addie to Ambrose

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