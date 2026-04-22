Big Air USA To Open First Tennessee Location in Knoxville

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32,000-Square-Foot Indoor Trampoline & Adventure Park Brings High-Flying Family Fun to Knoxville

We are so thrilled to finally call Tennessee home, and we can't wait to see how Knoxville makes this park their own.” — Kevin Odekirk, President of Big Air USA

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Air USA , a fast-growing franchisor of indoor trampoline and adventure parks, today announced the grand opening of Big Air Knoxville , the brand’s first location in the state of Tennessee. Join the celebration on Saturday, April 25, 2026, doors will open at 10:00 AM with prizes to be given away for the first 100 guests in line.Big Air Knoxville will feature over 32,000 square feet of fun for the entire family, with over 20 attractions including an LED Slide, Zip Line, Extreme Dodgeball, Sports Court, obstacle courses, and full-body mixed-reality gaming experiences like Valo Jump! Guests will enjoy stress-free birthday party planning with packages to accommodate up to 250 guests, including setup, cleanup, food, drinks, goodie bags, and more!“Knoxville is exactly the kind of community Big Air was made for, with families who love being active together and a shared desire to create memorable experiences,” said Kevin Odekirk, President of Big Air. “We are so thrilled to finally call Tennessee home, and we can't wait to see how Knoxville makes this park their own.”Big Air Knoxville will be open seven days a week, offering weather-proof fun for different age groups - the littlest jumpers can enjoy Toddler Timewithout the big kids around, while Cosmic Nightsis enjoyed most by middle-schoolers and teens. For those who want to simply relax, Big Eats will offer everyone’s favorite snacks with access to comfortable seating, free WiFi, and TVs.“We’ve been looking forward to meeting the families of Knoxville,” said Sampath Yalamanchili, Co-Owner of Big Air Knoxville. “We are so thankful for the opportunity to bring a safe and fun place for your special events and day-to-day fun!"Big Air Knoxville is located at 580 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920. For up-to-date news on special events, discounts, and giveaways, visit bigairusa.com/knoxville and follow us on socials at @bigairknoxville.GO BIG at Big Air!###About Big Air USAJoin us at Big Air where you can literally bounce off the walls! Founded in 2012, Big Air boasts fun for all ages with obstacle courses, zip lines, trademarked attractions like BattleBeam, events like Toddler Time, an award-winning birthday party program, and over one-half million square feet across Arizona, California, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington - and growing! Big Air’s franchise support team is second-to-none providing decades of expertise in real-estate development, operations, training and marketing. To learn more about the company and franchising opportunities, visit bigairusa.com and connect with us on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/bigairusa

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