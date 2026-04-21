Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys Announces Community-Focused Billboards Along Key North Texas Routes

Denton, Texas – Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys, a North Texas-based personal injury law firm, has released a series of new billboards along major transportation corridors in North Texas. The billboards are positioned along Interstate 35E, 35W, Highway 377, U.S. 287 towards both Fort Worth and Decatur, U.S. 380, and in downtown Justin in Southern Denton County.

Managing Attorney, John “Tony” Ross shared, “The billboards are less about branding, but about signaling a local point of contact after a serious car crash or commercial trucking accident. An injured victim can feel startled, dazed, and confused about what their options are.”

The designs focus on clear identification of the firm, its North Texas roots, and its personal injury focus. “We see these billboards as an extension of our front door,” said Ross. “For people driving on I-35, 287, 380, or any of the other main thoroughfares in and around North Texas the message is simple: There is a highly effective LOCAL law firm down the road that handles injury cases and understands the community.”

According to transportation planners, the I-35 and U.S. 380 corridors in particular have seen sustained increases in daily vehicle counts as development pushes outward from both Dallas and Fort Worth. “As the county grows, it becomes easier for people to feel disconnected from institutions that used to feel close by,” Ross stated. “Our intention is to remind residents that if they are dealing with serious injuries after an accident, there is a law firm based here in North Texas that handles those issues every day.”

The billboards are scheduled to rotate creative elements over the coming months, while maintaining a consistent emphasis on location and accessibility. Each display includes the firm’s name, a brief reference to its personal injury practice, and contact information.

Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys focuses its practice on representing individuals in serious personal injury and wrongful death matters. The firm’s lawyers say the new billboards are one piece of a larger strategy to maintain a neighborhood-level presence as the North Texas area continues to expand and grow.

Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys is the North Texas personal injury law firm dedicated to winning. Managing attorneys Brent Chandler and John ‘Tony’ Ross bring over 40 years of combined experience in personal injury trial law and jury-trial representation. The attorneys at Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys are here to relentlessly pursue and obtain maximum compensation for those injured or who have lost loved ones as a result of the negligence or recklessness of others.

Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys

110 N. Woodrow Ln, Ste 120 Denton, TX 76205

(940) 800-2500

https://www.chandlerrosslaw.com/

Press Contact : John Ross

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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