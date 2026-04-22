TSN Smart Campus Surpasses 30,000 Active Screens Across the US, Marking a New Era for K-12 Campus Communication

Smart Campus

Nation's leading safety-first campus platform reaches major network milestone, expanding its reach to more than 1,000 campuses across 43 states

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TSN Smart Campus , the nation's leading digital communication and safety platform for K-12 schools, today announced it has surpassed 30,000 active screens deployed across more than 1,000 campuses in 43 states — a milestone that marks a defining moment in the company's growth and reinforces its position as the most trusted smart campus network in American education.The achievement reflects years of sustained growth driven by schools' increasing demand for reliable, real-time communication infrastructure. TSN's platform serves as the operational backbone for campus communication — from daily announcements, cafeteria menus, and event schedules to mission-critical safety alerts including emergency lockdowns, weather emergencies, and active threat notifications."Crossing 30,000 screens isn't just a number — it's 30,000 moments every day where a school administrator knows their message will reach every student and staff member on campus instantly," said Michael Broyles, Founder and CEO of TSN Smart Campus. "We built this platform on a simple belief: that the communication infrastructure inside a school should be as reliable as any other safety system in the building. This milestone is proof that schools across the country agree."Built on Trust, Scaled by PartnershipTSN's growth has been accelerated by strategic integrations with leading display hardware manufacturers, ensuring that TSN's software is available natively on the devices schools are already purchasing. These pre-install agreements — spanning multiple major display platforms — mean that thousands of new screens are added to the TSN network each year without requiring additional hardware procurement from schools.The company has also established distribution partnerships that extend its reach beyond traditional sales channels, enabling campuses in new markets to access the platform through enterprise procurement pathways they already trust."Our growth strategy has always been to meet schools where they are," said Broyles. "That means working with the hardware they're already buying and the procurement channels they already use. The result is a network that grows organically because it's genuinely embedded in the infrastructure of modern campuses."Safety First — At Every ScaleAs TSN's network has grown, so has the reliability and sophistication of its safety infrastructure. The platform integrates with Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) standards, enabling real-time emergency broadcasts that override all other content instantly — with zero delay. Every screen in the TSN network, regardless of location or device, responds to emergency commands in seconds.In an era when campus safety has become a national priority, TSN's architecture provides school administrators and district leadership with a unified communication tool that functions both as a daily engagement platform and an emergency alert system — without compromise between the two."Safety isn't a feature we added — it's the foundation we built everything else on top of," Broyles added. "Every new screen that joins our network is another campus that can reach every student in a crisis. That's what 30,000 means to us."Looking AheadWith 30,000 screens active and partnerships in place to accelerate continued growth, TSN Smart Campus is positioned to extend its network to underserved districts and expand into new campus environments including higher education, trade schools, and enterprise campuses.The company is currently in discussions with strategic partners to further scale the platform's reach both domestically and internationally.For more information about TSN Smart Campus, visit www.tsnvcs.com About TSN Smart CampusTSN Smart Campus is the nation's leading safety-first digital communication platform for K-12 schools and campuses. With more than 30,000 active screens across 1,000+ campuses in 43 states, TSN provides real-time safety alerts, daily campus communication, AI-generated content, and cloud-based screen management — all from a single platform. TSN's mission is to make every campus safer and every message count.

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