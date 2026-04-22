Aero Shade Custom Window Coverings Announces Relocation to Expanded Los Angeles Showroom

The storefront of the new Aero Shade location in LA. The Aero Shade Logo. Hunter Douglas Shades in a modern living room.

Expanded showroom at new Robertson Blvd. address offers more window treatments and greater comfort for Aero Shade customers.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aero Shade Custom Window Coverings has officially moved from its previous storefront on W 3rd Street to a newly expanded showroom at 1135 S. Robertson Blvd. in Los Angeles.The relocation allows the company to offer an upgraded shopping experience with a broader selection of premium window treatments and custom design options.The new Robertson Boulevard location features a spacious showroom designed to help customers easily visualize their home improvement projects. Visitors can explore a significantly larger sample selection of window treatments, shades, and fabrics.The upgraded space also includes comfortable seating and dedicated browsing areas, creating a relaxed environment for clients to review materials and plan custom designs.While the physical address has changed, all other business operations remain exactly the same. Clients will continue to work with the familiar store management team they know and trust. Contact details, including the main phone number, are completely unchanged.This ensures a seamless transition for both current clients finishing active projects and new customers looking to upgrade their window coverings.The Aero Shade team continues to manufacture custom shades , drapes, and curtains locally. They also maintain their full range of services, including custom motorization and automated light control systems for residential and commercial spaces.ABOUT AERO SHADEFor over half a century, Aero Shade Custom Window Coverings has served the Los Angeles area as a premier provider of custom shades, blinds, shutters , drapes, and awnings. Known for exceptional quality and tailored light control solutions, the company works directly with homeowners, architects, and interior designers to bring their visions to life.Aero Shade manufactures many of its custom window treatments in a local factory and is an authorized dealer of Hunter Douglas products, as well as a Platinum Dealer of Lutron systems

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