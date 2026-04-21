Axis Integrated Mental Health Appoints Executive Leadership to Scale Advanced Psychiatry Treatments in Denver

Dr. Kartiki Churi, Chief Medical Officer of Axis Integrated Mental Health Mike Emerson, MBA, Chief Operating Officer of Axis Integrated Mental Health, leading operational growth and expansion across Colorado Axis' logo features a succulent, which grows despite adverse conditions. It symbolizes the growth that all patients are capable of.

Denver psychiatric practice names new CMO and COO to expand Deep TMS and Spravato access to Coloradans experiencing depression

We are providing a reliable, local destination for advanced, insurance-covered, psychiatric treatments with proven outcomes that many primary care offices are not equipped to offer in-house.” — Dr. Kartiki Churi

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axis Integrated Mental Health, one of Colorado’s leading providers of advanced interventional psychiatry, today announced the appointment of Kartiki Churi, MD, MBA, FAPA, as Chief Medical Officer and Mike Emerson, MBA, as Chief Operating Officer. These strategic hires mark a significant evolution for the clinic as it cements its role as the premier local resource for advanced mental health treatments and a collaborative partner to the broader Colorado medical community.

As the demand for sophisticated, insurance-covered treatments like Deep TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) and Spravato® (esketamine) grows due to their efficacy, Axis is the clinician led, locally owned alternative to impersonal, out-of-state mental health corporations. The addition of Dr. Churi and Mr. Emerson ensures that Axis provides the clinical rigor and operational stability required to serve as a trusted extension of local primary care and specialty practices.

Clinical Excellence for Complex Care: Dr. Kartiki Churi

Dr. Kartiki Churi joins Axis as Chief Medical Officer with a distinguished career in psychiatric leadership and clinical governance. A Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association (FAPA), Dr. Churi most recently served as the Vice President of the Psychiatry Service Line for Family Care Center, a multi-state organization, where she oversaw clinical quality and best practices across 45 locations. Her background includes leadership roles at Colorado Permanente Medical Group (CPMG) and Amwell, with a career-long focus on building reproducible clinical frameworks that prioritize patient safety and outcomes, ensuring consistently high standards of care.

At Axis, Dr. Churi will oversee the delivery of the most advanced interventional treatments available today. Her role is centered on ensuring that when a local physician or clinician refers a patient to Axis for treatment-resistant depression or complex mood disorders, they are entrusting their patient to a clinical system that meets the highest national standards.

“My focus is on providing a level of clinical excellence that ensures an exceptional patient experience while making the referral process seamless for our medical partners,” said Dr. Churi. “By standardizing our interventional protocols and focusing on measurement-based care, we are providing a reliable, local destination for advanced treatments with proven outcomes that many primary care offices are not equipped to offer in-house.”

Operational Stability and Community Growth: Mike Emerson

Mike Emerson joins as Chief Operating Officer, bringing decades of experience in strategic growth and operational alignment. Most recently the Chief Growth Officer at AllHealth Network, Emerson has a proven track record of scaling healthcare organizations while maintaining a deep commitment to the mission. In addition to his MBA from Wharton, Mr. Emerson’s experience spans strategy consulting at ZS Associates and COO leadership roles in several successful venture-backed technology and service companies.

Emerson will focus on building the infrastructure necessary to support Axis’s expanding role as a community partner including the launch of additional clinics across the Front Range. His leadership ensures that Axis remains an accessible, responsive, and financially stable local institution capable of meeting the needs of the patients without the overhead or detachment of a national conglomerate.

The Local Alternative for Denver’s Medical Community

The appointment of this executive team underscores Axis’s commitment to being a "physician’s partner." By focusing on advanced technology and local accountability, Axis provides a critical service to Denver-area doctors, psychiatrists, and therapists who need a trusted resource for patients who haven't responded to traditional medication management or talk therapy. To meet our executive team and our providers and experience firsthand why Axis has won so many awards for mental health care, we invite the community and our medical partners to attend our upcoming open house in the Denver Tech Center.

"For too long, advanced interventional treatments have felt out of reach or have been managed by impersonal, out-of-state corporations that don't understand the specific needs of our Colorado community," said Christopher Perez, CEO and Co-Founder of Axis Integrated Mental Health. "Our goal at Axis is to be the local clinical partner that Colorado’s medical community can truly rely on. By bringing in Dr. Churi and Mr. Emerson, we are strengthening our ability to collaborate with primary care doctors and therapists, providing them a trusted, homegrown resource for the most sophisticated treatments available in psychiatry today."

About Axis Integrated Mental Health

Axis Integrated Mental Health is a premier psychiatric practice accepting new patients in 7 days or less in-person or via telehealth. Their Front Range locations in Denver, Aurora, Boulder, and Westminster deliver advanced FDA approved interventional treatments such as Deep TMS and Spravato® (esketamine) when antidepressants or therapy are not enough. Axis is dedicated to providing high-tech clinical solutions with a high-touch, local feel. A recipient of the Denver Business Journal’s Partners in Philanthropy Award and recognized as a ColoradoBiz Magazine Top Startup of the Year, Axis is committed to improving mental health outcomes through clinical excellence and community collaboration.

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