Hired Power Neuropsychologist Dr. Richard Zumwalt Releases 'Thought Fitness: Thriving vs. Surviving'

A new book on mental resilience and behavioral change reflects Hired Power’s commitment to innovative, evidence-based recovery support.

Recovery is not just about removing harmful behaviors. It is about retraining the way individuals think and experience their lives” — Dr. Richard Zumwalt

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hired Power, a national leader in addiction recovery support services , is proud to announce that Dr. Richard Zumwalt, Neuropsychologist at Hired Power, has released his new book, Thought Fitness: Thriving vs. Surviving . This powerful and practical guide explores how thought patterns shape behavior, resilience, and long-term well-being, reinforcing the clinical philosophy that drives Hired Power’s approach to mental health and addiction recovery.Advancing Thought Leadership in Behavioral HealthIn Thought Fitness: Thriving vs. Surviving, Dr. Zumwalt examines the role of cognition in determining whether individuals remain stuck in survival mode or move toward growth, purpose, and fulfillment. Drawing from decades of clinical experience, the book presents the mind as something that can be trained and strengthened, offering actionable insight into shifting limiting beliefs, building awareness, and developing healthier behavioral patterns.This release further positions Hired Power at the forefront of behavioral health innovation, highlighting the organization’s investment in thought leadership that extends beyond traditional care models. By integrating neuropsychological expertise into real-world recovery support, Hired Power continues to elevate how individuals and families experience care.What This Means for Hired Power Clients & PartnersDr. Zumwalt’s work reflects the same principles that guide Hired Power’s services: that lasting recovery requires more than stabilization. It requires a fundamental shift in how individuals think, respond, and engage with the world around them.Through services such as interventions, case management, monitoring, and Personal Recovery Assistants, Hired Power helps clients apply these concepts in real time. The release of Thought Fitness strengthens this approach by providing an additional framework for understanding the cognitive side of recovery, reinforcing the organization’s ability to support long-term behavioral change and sustainable outcomes.“Recovery is not just about removing harmful behaviors. It is about retraining the way individuals think and experience their lives,” said Dr. Richard Zumwalt, Neuropsychologist at Hired Power. “This book is an extension of that work, offering people a way to move beyond surviving and begin building a life that feels meaningful and intentional.”Continued Commitment to ExcellenceThe publication of Thought Fitness: Thriving vs. Surviving underscores Hired Power’s ongoing commitment to clinical excellence, education, and individualized recovery support. By bringing together neuroscience, psychology, and hands-on recovery services, Hired Power continues to set the standard for what modern addiction and mental health support can look like.This milestone reflects the organization’s broader mission to guide individuals and families through every stage of recovery with clarity, accountability, and compassion, ensuring that progress is not only achieved, but sustained.About Hired PowerFounded in 2002 and headquartered in California, Hired Power is a family-owned recovery services organization dedicated to bridging the gap between treatment and lasting recovery. With more than two decades of leadership in the behavioral health field, Hired Power provides individualized support through interventions, case management, monitoring, safe passage transport, virtual coaching, and Personal Recovery Assistants. Serving individuals, families, and professionals nationwide, Hired Power combines clinical expertise with compassionate, human connection—empowering clients to navigate every stage of recovery with dignity, accountability, and hope.

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