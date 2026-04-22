Family Estrangement Expert Tania Khazaal Launches New Podcast to Help Families Rebuild Trust and Emotional Connection

Tania Khazaal launches her podcast to support listeners dealing with family estrangement and seeking help with repairing relationships.

This podcast is designed to be a space for real transformation, moving beyond surface-level advice to help families find their way back to one another through calm, compassion, and clarity.” — Tania Khazaal

CANADA, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tania Khazaal , a renowned family estrangement expert and reconciliation strategist, announces the official launch of her new podcast, the Tania Khazaal Podcast . Building on her mission to heal the epidemic of family disconnection, the podcast offers listeners a deep dive into the emotional tools, communication frameworks, and spiritual renewal necessary to restore peace in strained parent-child relationships. In addition, Tania provides insights and guidance on broader societal influences and trends across all types of relationships, communication, and emotional healing - expanding the podcast’s scope beyond family estrangement alone.The podcast serves as a digital extension of Khazaal’s established work, including her "Repair Map" framework and "The Renewal Collective™" community. Each episode explores the complexities of modern family dynamics, offering practical advice for those navigating the silence of estrangement or the pain of walking on eggshells.“Healing the family begins by healing the individual,” says Tania Khazaal. “I was once the child who walked away, and I teach what I’ve lived. This podcast is designed to be a space for real transformation, moving beyond surface-level advice to help families find their way back to one another through calm, compassion, and clarity.”Listeners can expect episodes covering high-impact topics, including:- Understanding the "Harm Narrative": Deconstructing the psychological shifts in modern family estrangement.- The Psychology of Disconnection: Why adult children cut off parents and how to bridge the gap.- Practical Strategies: Proven methods for reaching out with intentionality, replacing fear-based reactions with grounded, peaceful engagement.- Self-Regulation and Renewal: How to maintain emotional resilience while navigating high-conflict family cycles.Tania Khazaal’s insights have previously been featured on major platforms such as Business Insider, Woman’s World, and in discussions with Oprah Winfrey regarding the national family estrangement crisis. This new podcast format allows for a more intimate and frequent connection with her community, providing bi-weekly tools and words of hope directly to those in need of reconciliation.The podcast is now available for streaming on Spotify and all major podcast platforms. For more information, visit www.taniakhazaal.com About Tania Khazaal: Tania Khazaal is a family estrangement expert, speaker, and founder of The Renewal Collective™. She specializes in helping parents and adult children rebuild trust and healthy communication through emotional regulation and compassionate frameworks. Based on her personal journey of reconciliation, Tania provides proven tools for family conflict resolution and relationship repair.Media Contact:Tania KhazaalEmail: support@taniakhazaal.comWebsite: https://taniakhazaal.com/ Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/taniakhazaal/

The Tania Khazaal Podcast: Episode 1

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