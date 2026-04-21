Iza Clarke Hair and Beauty Wins 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Hair Salon in the City of Vincent, WA

WA, AUSTRALIA, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iza Clarke Hair and Beauty has been honoured with the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Hair Salon in the City of Vincent, Western Australia, recognising its outstanding commitment to customer satisfaction, premium service, and excellence within the hair and beauty industry.Located in the vibrant suburb of Leederville, Iza Clarke Hair and Beauty has built a strong reputation for delivering personalised, high-quality hair and beauty services tailored to each client’s unique style and needs. The salon offers a comprehensive range of services including expert hair colouring, precision cuts, Brazilian keratin treatments, extensions, and beauty treatments such as nails and brows. In addition, the salon also offers skin treatments and bridal services, and from this coming month will be introducing a relaxing hair spa service. Founded by Iza Clarke, the salon was created with a vision to empower clients through beauty, combining creativity, technical expertise, and a welcoming atmosphere. The team prides itself on listening carefully to clients and crafting looks that enhance natural beauty while boosting confidence.Customer feedback highlights the salon’s exceptional service, with many clients describing it as “the best hair salon in Perth” and applauding the team’s expertise, friendly approach, and ability to deliver outstanding results across a variety of hair types and styles. This latest award further solidifies Iza Clarke Hair and Beauty’s position as a leading destination for premium hair care in Western Australia. With a continued focus on innovation, personalised service, and client satisfaction, the salon looks forward to building on its success and helping more clients feel confident and empowered. Clients consistently praise Iza Clarke Hair and Beauty for its exceptional results and welcoming atmosphere, with one reviewer sharing how much they “loved” their hair botox treatment and highlighting the quality of the products used. Another client with naturally curly hair noted their great experience, explaining that after struggling to find salons that properly style and finish their curls, they were finally able to leave feeling satisfied with beautifully styled, fully dry hair. Many customers also emphasise the overall experience, describing the salon’s inviting vibe, thoughtful touches like coffee and chocolate, and the team’s ability to make clients feel confident and beautiful, proving that a visit to Iza Clarke Hair and Beauty is far more than just a routine appointment.The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.For more information on Iza Clarke Hair and Beauty please visit https://www.izaclarkehairandbeauty.com/ and to learn more about Quality Business Awards Australia - https://qualitybusinessawards.com.au/

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