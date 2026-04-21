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Release Date: April 21, 2026 Department of Transportation to Kick Off National Work Zone Awareness Week as Construction Season Begins On Wednesday, April 22, New York State Department of Transportation Regional Director Brad Walike will host a media availability for National Work Zone Awareness Week, which runs from April 20 through April 24. In 2025, there were 366 work zone crashes on NYSDOT-owned roads that resulted in 58 injuries and two fatalities, all preventable. With work already underway on multiple projects throughout the region, Director Walike will highlight initiatives to protect local highway workers and the traveling public this construction season. The event will also showcase a variety of construction vehicles and equipment, along with highway workers. WHEN: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

2 p.m. WHERE: New York State Department of Transportation Monroe East Residency

938 West Linden Avenue

East Rochester, NY 14445 WHO: Brad Walike

Regional Director

New York State Department of Transportation Region 4 ###

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