Contact: Anya Kardos, (518) 457-6400

Release Date: April 21, 2026 State Department of Transportation Announces Start of $19 Million Project to Resurface Key Stretch of I-81 in Broome County New Road Surface, Pavement Marking, Guiderail Striping and Other Improvements Will Enhance Safety and Mobility Along Vital Connector New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the start of a $19 million project to rehabilitate a key stretch of Interstate 81 just north of the City of Binghamton in Broome County. The project will resurface the roadway and make other improvements to provide motorists with smoother rides and enhance safety as they travel along this vital highway that connects the Southern Tier Region with the City of Syracuse and other destinations to the north. It is part of an unprecedented effort announced by Governor Hochul to restore roadways across New York State.

“Thanks to Governor Hochul’s vision and leadership, New York is transforming our transportation network to give travelers safer journeys along smoother roadways, which will improve quality of life and keep our economy growing,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “This project in the Southern Tier is part of a comprehensive investment in safety, sustainability and rideability that will better serve the thousands of motorists who rely on this critical highway everyday - connecting people and communities” The project will resurface 47.5 lane miles of I-81 from Exit 13B (Front Street) to just north of Exit 21 (Castle Creek) in Broome County. Crews will mill and resurface pavement, rehabilitate shoulders, install new guiderail, and add fresh pavement markings and rumble strips—all aimed at reducing roadway departures and improving overall safety. The stretch of highway to be resurfaced runs through the towns of Barker, Chenango, and Dickinson and provides access to such destinations as Otsiningo Park, SUNY Broome Community College, and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County. To minimize disruptions to the traveling public, most paving operations will occur during overnight hours. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of the year. As was recently announced by Governor Hochul, NYSDOT has launched the most ambitious road resurfacing agenda in its history, totaling more than 4,000 lane miles of renewed pavement to give New York drivers a smoother, safer ride. Senator Lea Webb said, “I am thrilled to see this infrastructure project get underway in Broome County. Thank you to NYS Department of Transportation Commissioner Dominguez and Governor Hochul for this $19 million investment in state funds to rehabilitate a critical stretch of I-81. This project will increase safety and comfort on an important stretch of highway, with updated safety measures, including rumble strips and fresh pavement.” Broome County Executive Jason T. Garnar said, “Interstate 81 is a critical corridor for Broome County and the entire Southern Tier, connecting our residents, businesses, and visitors to destinations across the region. This investment will improve safety, enhance mobility, and provide a smoother ride for the thousands of motorists who rely on this roadway every day. We thank Governor Hochul and Commissioner Dominguez for their continued commitment to strengthening our infrastructure and investing in our community.” About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X, Capital Region X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###