Crux and Latitude Studios Launch ‘Critical Capital’: A New Podcast on the Dynamics Shaping the Future of Energy

The new 'Critical Capital' podcast by Crux and Latitude Studios is a must-listen for anyone working at the intersection of energy and finance.

Where policy, capital, and power collide — how deals get done, capital gets deployed, and infrastructure actually gets built.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Crux , the capital platform for the clean economy, announced the launch of ‘ Critical Capital ,’ a new podcast produced in partnership with Latitude Studios, the in-house agency arm of Latitude Media, that explores the markets, policy dynamics, and capital flows powering the future of energy.Trillions of dollars are moving into clean and critical infrastructure, across energy, advanced manufacturing, supply chains, AI, and digital infrastructure. But the forces driving those investments are complex, global, and often misunderstood.‘Critical Capital’ is a sharp, interview-driven show hosted by Crux co-founder and CEO Alfred Johnson, in conversation with experts operating at the most senior levels of energy, finance, and policy. Together with his guests, Johnson will break down siloes between industries — offering listeners a clearer view into how capital moves across systems and what that means for the future of American energy.Each episode will tackle some of the most pressing and debated questions shaping the sector today, including: how the U.S. can rival China in advanced energy, how tariffs and geopolitical conflicts are reshaping global supply chains, and how AI-driven data center demand is transforming regional electricity markets.“I’ve always been drawn to the intersection of finance, software, and public policy,” said Johnson. “This podcast is about making sense of how those worlds come together — and how those forces ultimately shape America’s energy supply, reliability, and the costs consumers pay every month.”Johnson brings a uniquely blended perspective to the role of host. As the co-founder and CEO of Crux, he sits at the center of clean energy finance. Previously, he served at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, scaled and exited a software company, and worked at BlackRock. Drawing on this cross-sector experience across technology, government, and markets, Johnson acts as a translator between worlds to help listeners understand how large political and economic forces impact energy infrastructure.“Energy is in the middle of every major conversation underway around geopolitics, trade, industrialization, and AI,” said Stephen Lacey, co-founder and executive editor of Latitude Media and the co-host of Latitude’s Open Circuit podcast. “This show will put listeners right in the middle of all of those conversations in a clear, compelling way to provide clarity on the future of clean infrastructure.”The Critical Capital podcast is a must-listen for anyone working at the intersection of energy and finance, as well as audiences more generally interested in how technology and policy can unlock opportunity.The official trailer for ‘Critical Capital’ is out now, with the first episode debuting on April 28. New episodes will be released bi-weekly on Tuesdays, and will be available on all major podcast platforms and on the Crux website. To view the trailer and all episodes, please visit: https://www.cruxclimate.com/critical-capital/introducing-critical-capital # # #ABOUT CRUXCrux is the capital platform for the clean economy. Crux modernizes capital raising & deployment for clean energy and critical infrastructure with solutions across advisory, investments, technology, and intelligence. Since 2023, Crux has executed billions of dollars in capital transactions for clients, including through Crux Capital Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. Crux has raised more than $77 million in funding from venture capital and strategic investors. For more information, visit cruxclimate.com.

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