Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Issues Notification of Investigative Findings Regarding Investigation into the Death of Winston Johnson

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) is today issuing a Notification of Investigative Findings regarding the investigation into the death of Winston Johnson, who died on March 6, 2025 following an encounter with members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) on Staten Island. Upon completion of the investigation into Mr. Johnson’s death, OSI has concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officers’ use of deadly physical force was justified under the law. A final Investigation Report will follow.

About the Incident

At 5:15 a.m. on March 6, a person called 911 to report that a man was firing shots in a parking lot at 2750 Veterans Road. The NYPD later determined that Mr. Johnson was the 911 caller. Officers responded to the parking lot at 5:23 a.m. and encountered Mr. Johnson standing near his car holding a gun. Mr. Johnson fired a shot in the air and then pointed his gun at the officers. Using their police vehicles as cover, officers maintained their distance from Mr. Johnson and repeatedly instructed him to drop his gun. Mr. Johnson did not comply, and one officer discharged his service weapon. Several other officers then discharged their weapons. Mr. Johnson was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officers recovered a gun at the scene.

Incident Video

The incident was captured on officer's body-worn camera (BWC).

Security video still showing Mr. Johnson holding a firearm in his hand, circled in red.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

In cases where the evidence and legal analysis are clear and the investigation is complete, OSI may issue a Notification of Investigative Findings announcing the conclusion of the investigation. In such cases, OSI will issue the final Investigation Report, as required by law, at a later date.